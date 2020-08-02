Michelle Keegan shows off stunning figure and white bits in holiday swimsuit snaps

Michelle Keegan has showed off her stunning figure and white bits in gorgeous holiday swimsuit snaps in Ibiza.

The Our Girl and former Coronation Street actress, 33, enjoyed a sunny break with two of her girlfriends.

And hubby Mark Wright went along for the trip too.

Michelle shared some envy inducing holiday photos on Instgram.

A collage of polaroids show her posing beachside in a leopard print swimsuit.

Michelle Keegan showed off stunning figure and white bits in holiday swimsuit snaps (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Looking leaner and more toned than ever, her hair also looks impossibly glossy.

She captioned the collection of photos: "A few polaroids FT a couple of blondes and white bits."

Her sister-in-law, Jessica Wright, commented: "You're just a goddess. End of."

Michelle's former Corrie co-star Brooke Vincent posted a series of explosive emojis.

And another former co-star, Catherine Tyldesley, wrote: "Oh hiiiii" followed up with several fire emojis.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright must now self-isolate for two weeks following their holiday (credit splashnews)

One fan commented: "So pretty! hope you all had an amazing holiday."

And another wrote: "Such a beautiful lady" and a third penned: "You're so perfect in every way."

Michelle is now back in the UK with Mark. And due to a change in travel rules, they now must self-isolate at home for two weeks.

This has forced her to promote her new Very clothes collection from her Essex home.

She's shared several posts showcasing the gorgeous new clothes.

And she even had to shoot a PR video from home single handedly.

Fortunately her DIY efforts have already paid off, as she shared that several of her clothes items have sold out.

Again taking to Instagram, she shared: "The new summer drop is now LIVE!! I didn't even get a chance to tell you all and already some of the pieces have sold out! We're working hard to get them back ASAP but I'm so glad you’re all loving it."

And while Michelle continues to look as trim as ever, Mark has complained of putting on weight during their Spanish holiday.

The reality star turned fitness entrepreneur confessed all in view of his some 1.7 million Instagram followers:

"Three days La Cala, five days Majorca, three days Ibiza. Of course ending with a bang of course, Ibiza.

"First session back, I'm telling you now. Not only am I a little bit podge, but I am out of my (depth).

"Tomorrow will be a better day. I didn't want to do it. If you don't want to do anything else right now, get up, get it done, and 'Train Wright'."

