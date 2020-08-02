Holly Willoughby's new longer hair with beachy mermaid waves

Holly Willoughby has shown off her new longer hair do to her 6.8 million Instagram followers. The beachy mermaid waves are a far cry from her usual perfectly styled bob.

The This Morning presenter exudes effortless beauty as she embraces the more relaxed style with an up-close selfie.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants: Shirley Ballas hints at young royal

Holly Willoughby is usually known for her trademark shoulder bob hair do. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly showed off her laidback hair do with a simple emoji caption. Fans rushed to comment on how beautiful she looks.

One fan wrote: "Love your hair longer."

Another shared: "Aww you look beautiful 💛 (as always)."

A third commented: "Such a natural beauty."

A fourth commented on her 'mermaid' waves: "Love the waves!! You’re beautiful."

Holly was breathtaking with her new longer hair (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Phillip Schofield 'in talks to be in first ever same-sex couple'

Many of Holly's celeb pals rushed in with compliments too on her new hair do. This Morning colleague Alison Hammond wrote: "Queen."

Davina McCall commented: "Hello gorgeous."

Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton wrote: "My girl!"

Even former The One Show presenter Matt Baker joked: "Holly Days."

Holly usually rocks a much shorter hair do on This Morning. (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby summer holiday

This Morning presenter Holly has been enjoying her summer break, before she returns to the studio in September.

While on her holidays, the 39-year-old has been embracing a more relaxed look. Holly posted a black and white snap to Instagram on Monday as part of the Women Supporting Women challenge, which is sweeping social media.

Alongside the picture, Holly wrote: "Challenge accepted @shishib @angiesmithstyle @patsyoneillmakeup.

"Always and forever I will lift up and support my womenfolk."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return to This Morning in September (Credit: ITV)

Holly will be back on This Morning in September

Earlier in July, Holly and co-star Phillip Schofield said goodbye for now before finishing for their summer break. Following the show, Holly shared an emotional message and thanked Phil for the past year.

In a touching Instagram post, Holly wrote: "When we began this new way of broadcasting, we had no idea how long we would be able to come in, or whether it would be our last time broadcasting from the studio during lockdown.

"Some days we didn’t know if we’d have the content to fill the show. But somehow we always managed it and even had a few laughs along the way. "I can’t thank our team enough! @martinfrizell1, Emma, all the production who came in. The production team who worked from home, crew, the TM family and fellow presenters who are consistently brilliant. "But mostly to @schofe for metaphorically holding my hand and reliably being socially distanced shoulder to shoulder with me." The pair will return to the ITV studios in September.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.