Alesha Dixon delights fans with sweet family photos on holiday

Alesha Dixon has shared sweet family photos after enjoying a break away with her husband and daughters.

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a string of snaps to Instagram as she gushed over the location they stayed at.

The family stayed at the Longueville Manor hotel in Jersey.

The first photo shows Alesha's youngest daughter Anaya at the hotel.

Another shows Anaya alongside her older sister Azura in matching outfits.

We had such a lovely time staying in the cottage.

A third sees Alesha's husband Azuka Ononye kissing Anaya on the head.

What did Alesha Dixon say?

The star wrote: "We had such a lovely time staying in the cottage at the @longuevillemanor hotel.

Alesha Dixon enjoyed a getaway with her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"The staff are so kind and helpful, it feels like a home away from home. They haven’t asked me to do this post but they deserve a shout out."

Fans gushed over the family pictures.

One person commented: "Absolutely stunning."

Another wrote: "Aww, so adorable. Sending you love."

A third said: "Stunning photos."

Alesha has been enjoying the summer with her family (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Alesha shared the snap to Instagram as she and her family relaxed in the sun.

In the image, Alesha's youngest daughter Anaya is seen sitting on her lap as her eldest little girl Azura cuddles up to her baby sister.

The girls were also wearing matching orange outfits.

Alesha's hubby Azuka smiles behind his wife and daughters.

The star wrote: "Beautiful day @tessahartmann1 with your gorgeous family #islandlife."

Meanwhile, Alesha recently denied reports she had a row with Simon Cowell's girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

A report claimed Lauren had a "showdown" with Alesha over fears she was too close to Simon on Britain's Got Talent.

However, Alesha has hit back at the reports on Twitter.

The singer wrote: "First class journalism at its best again! Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story!

First class journalism at its best again! Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story! How long can they keep getting away with this negative, toxic behaviour! Lauren has been nothing but gracious to my family! Have you learnt nothing from Caroline’s passing! #bekind — Alesha Dixon (@AleshaOfficial) July 14, 2020

"How long can they keep getting away with this negative, toxic behaviour!"

She added: "Lauren has been nothing but gracious to my family! Have you learnt nothing from Caroline [Flack]’s passing! #bekind."

