Alesha Dixon hits back at reports of ‘feud’ with Lauren Silverman over Simon Cowell

Alesha Dixon has denied reports she had a row with Simon Cowell's girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

A report claimed Lauren had a "showdown" with Alesha over fears she was too close to Simon on Britain's Got Talent.

It was claimed the confrontation happened backstage at auditions in London and left judge Alesha shaken and upset.

Alesha Dixon denied reports she had a row with Simon Cowell's girlfriend Lauren Silverman (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Alesha has hit back at the reports on Twitter.

What did Alesha say?

The singer wrote: "First class journalism at its best again! Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story!

"How long can they keep getting away with this negative, toxic behaviour!"

She added: "Lauren has been nothing but gracious to my family! Have you learnt nothing from Caroline [Flack]’s passing! #bekind."

Alesha's comments came after The Sun alleged the incident took place before lockdown.

A source claimed: "Lauren took Alesha to a curtained-off room back stage during a break.

Lauren has been nothing but gracious to my family!

"It’s a communal area where crew make teas so it caused quite a reaction when a lot of people were stopped from going in.

"About 15 minutes later Alesha emerged looking shaken and had to have a quick glam touch-up and be whisked straight back on set."

The insider added that Lauren "departed and never returned for the rest of auditions in London and Manchester".

Reports claimed Lauren didn't like the closeness between Simon and Alesha (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It was alleged that crew members said Lauren "didn't like the fact Simon and Alesha whispered to each other in recording gaps".

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Simon and Lauren for comment.

Meanwhile, the Britain's Got Talent finals have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will the show film without an audience?

Last month, reports claimed the programme may film the finals without an audience for the first time ever.

A source told The Sun: "ITV bosses are having to plan for every eventuality and as it stands, the BGT live shows won’t be filmed with an audience.

"If guidelines change and they can get in a crowd using social distancing, they’ll consider it.

Alesha insisted Lauren "has been nothing but gracious" to her family (Credit: ITV)

"BGT bosses know they can keep production values sky high and that while the audience have some role to play, most of the reaction comes from the judges."

However, Simon has previously admitted he didn't like filming America's Got Talent without an audience.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "I wouldn't want to do that again in the future.

"The expression, 'The show must go on,' to a point, we did as much as we could. And then after two days, we realised we had to finish."

