Kate Ferdinand shows off growing baby bump in bikini photo

Kate Ferdinand has showed off her blossoming baby bump in a bikini photo.

The former TOWIE star is pregnant with her first child with her husband Rio Ferdinand.

On Thursday, Kate, 29, revealed her bare bump as she soaked up the sunshine in a bikini.

The star wore a red two-piece as she relaxed on a sun lounger.

What did Kate Ferdinand say?

Kate wrote: "Back home from a last minute break in our favourite place.

"We really have had the best holiday photo credit: Tia (I promised her I would give her credit)."

Fans gushed over Kate's bump as one person wrote: "Can’t wait for more bump photos! You look gorgeous."

Another said: "Glowing beautifully."

Kate Ferdinand is expecting her first child with husband Rio (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: "You look stunning."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kate's fans speculated she was having a girl as she shared a bump photo.

In the photo, Kate is seen wearing a black midi dress with a light grey sleeveless jacket.

Kate captioned the post: "Girls day yesterday."

Fans gushed over the photo, with many convinced her caption was a hint she's expecting a baby girl.

Fans think Kate Ferdinand is expecting a baby girl (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did they say?

One person commented: "Does that mean she’s having a girl??? And you look gorgeous."

Another wrote: "Is that a hint for a girl?"

A third added: "@xkateferdinand is this a massive clue is it a baby girl?"

One said: "Girls??? Is that a sign of the sex?"

Last month, Kate and Rio announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio's three children.

In the video, Rio's three children are seen looking at a book.

Kate and Rio announced their pregnancy last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rio and Kate then broke the news and they all jumped up and cheered.

Kate wrote: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.

"The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you."

