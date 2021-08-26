Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has thrilled fans by announcing a career first.
Anton – who is stepping into Bruno Tonioli’s seat on the panel – announced the news on social media this afternoon (August 26).
It comes after delighted fans gushed over a picture Anton shared earlier in the week of himself on the golf course with kids Henrietta and George.
What was Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke’s news?
For the first time in his career Anton revealed that he’s signed up to star in a pantomime.
He shared a fun video with his followers to share the news.
At first, Anton is seen wearing a smart blue suit, before he performs a spin to reveal his costume.
Anton will be playing panto legend Buttons in Cinderella.
He revealed: “It’s my first ever #panto and I’m absolutely delighted to be playing Buttons at the wonderful @RichmondTheatre, December 3rd to January 2nd – see you there, my loves!”
And it appears that Anton will indeed see many of his loyal fans there.
How did Anton fans react to the news?
“Oh yes I am!” declared one. “See you there!”
“Woo hoo, my local. See you there,” declared another.
“I am so excited for you Anton. You’ll have the best time. I am definitely going to try and come and see you,” pledged another.
Another confirmed: “100% need to book tickets.”
Gabby Logan, who appeared on Strictly back in series five, added: “Booking tickets now!”
So will he still be on Strictly?
The announcement did spark some confusion among fans of the BBC One dance show, though.
One asked: “What about Saturday evenings?”
Another said: “Take it you’re not on stage Saturday?”
As loyal Strictly fans will know, the series airs live on a Saturday night.
It’s due to start in the autumn, with the series usually running into mid-December – when the panto will be well underway.
ED! has contacted the BBC for a comment on this story.
However, a little dig about on the official ticket sales website has left us sighing a great big PHEW.
The panto isn’t taking bookings for any Saturday in December, with the website revealing there is “no show” on a Saturday.
So it looks as if Anton won’t be missing from the judging panel.
