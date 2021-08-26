Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has thrilled fans by announcing a career first.

Anton – who is stepping into Bruno Tonioli’s seat on the panel – announced the news on social media this afternoon (August 26).

It comes after delighted fans gushed over a picture Anton shared earlier in the week of himself on the golf course with kids Henrietta and George.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has waltzed into a new role (Credit: Splash News)

What was Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke’s news?

For the first time in his career Anton revealed that he’s signed up to star in a pantomime.

He shared a fun video with his followers to share the news.

At first, Anton is seen wearing a smart blue suit, before he performs a spin to reveal his costume.

Anton will be playing panto legend Buttons in Cinderella.

He revealed: “It’s my first ever #panto and I’m absolutely delighted to be playing Buttons at the wonderful @RichmondTheatre, December 3rd to January 2nd – see you there, my loves!”

And it appears that Anton will indeed see many of his loyal fans there.

How did Anton fans react to the news?

“Oh yes I am!” declared one. “See you there!”

“Woo hoo, my local. See you there,” declared another.

“I am so excited for you Anton. You’ll have the best time. I am definitely going to try and come and see you,” pledged another.

Another confirmed: “100% need to book tickets.”

Gabby Logan, who appeared on Strictly back in series five, added: “Booking tickets now!”

The panto does appear to clash with Strictly, though (Credit: BBC)

So will he still be on Strictly?

The announcement did spark some confusion among fans of the BBC One dance show, though.

One asked: “What about Saturday evenings?”

Another said: “Take it you’re not on stage Saturday?”

As loyal Strictly fans will know, the series airs live on a Saturday night.

It’s due to start in the autumn, with the series usually running into mid-December – when the panto will be well underway.

ED! has contacted the BBC for a comment on this story.

However, a little dig about on the official ticket sales website has left us sighing a great big PHEW.

The panto isn’t taking bookings for any Saturday in December, with the website revealing there is “no show” on a Saturday.

So it looks as if Anton won’t be missing from the judging panel.

