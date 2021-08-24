Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has shared an adorable picture of himself and his twins.

The trio are seen posing after a relaxed round of golf in the picture.

And, much like Strictly legend Sir Bruce Forsyth, Anton declared the pair were his “favourites”.

Anton Du Beke is taking a seat on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel for the 2021 series (Credit: Splash News)

How many kids does Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke have?

Anton and his wife Hannah have two children – four-year-old twins George and Henrietta.

The twins were conceived through IVF – something Hannah and Anton have been open about.

Hannah and Anton got married in secret, first sparking marriage rumours at the Chelsea Flower Show back in May 2017, when they were spotted wearing wedding rings.

What did Strictly judge Anton Du Beke post on Instagram?

Anton shared a picture of himself on the golf course with George and Henrietta.

He captioned the shot: “Such a perfect day with Daddy’s new favourite golfing partners… Start ‘em young! Gorgeous!!”

The pictured showed Anton and George beaming widely.

Henrietta, meanwhile, appeared to have a cheeky glint in her eye as she rested on her golf club.

And it’s this that Anton’s fans quickly picked up on.

Others commented on how quickly the twins have grown up.

What did Anton’s fans say about the post?

“Awwwww they’ve grown so fast!” said one.

“They have grown up so fast,” another commented.

A third said: “Just lovely. Make the most every moment as they grow up too quick.”

“You’re going to have trouble with that one when she grows up,” one fan quipped abut Henrietta.

Another commented that little George is the “spitting image” of his dancer daddy.

Strictly professionals Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez also commented on the picture, perhaps trying to worm their way into the new judge’s good books!

Giovanni posted a red heart emoji, while Gorka said: “Look at them two gorgeous faces.”

Anton du Beke joined the judges on the Strictly Come Dancing panel last year (Credit: BBC)

When does the new series of Strictly Come Dancing start?

Anton will take his place on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel for the whole 2021 series when it returns this autumn.

All 15 of the celebrities taking part have been revealed, as have four new professional dancers.

The couples haven’t yet been announced, but we’ll bring you news of the pairings as soon as they happen!

