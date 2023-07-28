Anton Du Beke makes plea to concerned fans over Giovanni Pernice’s ‘sad’ news

Strictly Come Dancing legend Anton Du Beke has shared love and support for his injured co-star.

Professional dancer turned Strictly judge Anton is touring the UK in a stage show with fellow dancer Giovanni Pernice.

However, a recent update has now revealed that Giovanni is unable to dance for a few weeks.

As sad as it is for fans, the news means that Anton will lead the show as a solo dancer, with Giovanni still involved where he can.

Anton’s update on Giovanni

The TV personality took to social media to assure fans that the show would go on.

Anton shared a video of Giovanni talking to the camera on his Instagram with the caption: “Hello my loves!

“I’m sure you’ve all seen this message from Giovanni explaining that he’s injured his ankle. We’re all, of course, wishing him well – and for those of you coming to the last few dates of our tour – do not fear!…

He ended: “There’s no need to worry too much about the young lad: Gio will still be singing and sharing our hilarious stories, and it looks like you’ll get to see a bit more of me in it!… Tremendous!!”

Anton and Giovanni are currently appearing in Him & Me and are already advertising their 2024 show Together.

In the video, Giovanni joked: “I will still entertain you with my other half, Anton.”

Although he will still be a part of the show, he will be “cheering” Anton on from the side as he dances but will sing and speak on the microphone during the show.

Fans commented on Anton’s video wishing the Italian dancer a “speedy recovery” and to “rest,” with one excited to see Anton “thrusting” more and dancing solo.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023

The devastating news also means he will have to miss a few Strictly group numbers when the show starts again.

The line-up for the next outing of the BBC dance show is yet to be confirmed.

Last year, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and his dance partner Jowita Przystał won the glitterball trophy.

