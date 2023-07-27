Seann Walsh’s ex branded Strictly ’sinister’ amid claims some pros are ’notorious for sleeping with celebrity partners’

In Strictly news, Rebecca Humphries, the ex-girlfriend of Seann Walsh, once branded the show he went on as “sinister”.

Seann cheated on Rebecca by kissing his dance partner, Katya Jones – bringing their five-year relationship to an acrimonious end.

Seann and Katya were forced to apologise (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Rebecca Humphries?

Back in 2018, comedian Seann appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. He was paired up with Russian dancer Katya Jones.

Early on in the competition, rumours began claiming that Katya and Seann were romantically involved. Seann was in a long-term relationship with The Crown actor Rebecca Humphries. Katya, meanwhile, was married to fellow dancer Neil Jones.

In October 2018, pictures of Katya and Seann were published – and their popularity on the show took a nose dive.

After an incredibly awkward interview on It Takes Two, in which Seann apologised, the couple was voted off the show in week six. Seann and Rebecca’s relationship ended after the pictures emerged. Katya and Neil split the following year.

Rebecca reacted to Seann’s cheating at the time by posting a tweet in which she declared “I am not a victim”.

“I hope he gets everything he wants from this. I’m not sorry I took the cat though,” she said at the end of the tweet.

Rebecca penned a book last year (Credit: ITV)

Strictly news: Ex of Seann Walsh, Rebecca Humphries, slams the show

Last year, Rebecca penned a book, titled Why Did You Stay? The book, which was published in July of last year, sees Rebecca take a look at toxic relationships and how to “reframe disaster into something magical”.

In the book, Rebecca discussed her own allegedly toxic relationship with Seann – as well as the cheating scandal that brought it to an end. She also took aim at Strictly, branding the hit BBC show “sinister”.

Discussing her acting career, she explained that with over a decade of experience in the field, she thought she knew everything there was to know about “facade”.

“Thing about facade is, the audience is at least aware that it’s all a sham, they know the sword didn’t really kill Hamlet, and she’s not really Cinderella because she’s also in Hollyoaks. But the next step after facade is altogether more sinister – a place that’s entirely opaque, where the audience are made to think what they’re seeing is the truth, and the reality is kept secret. And I couldn’t have wished for a more striking introduction to that than at the television programme Strictly Come Dancing,” she said.

The actor hit out at Strictly (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly news: Rebecca makes shock allegation

Rebecca then continued, saying Strictly had been her favourite show for 10 years. However, she claimed that the show is a “den of iniquity” papered over with sequins.

“The studio you see on television is in fact a four-sided MDF box held up with scaffolding – behind the walls, there’s just steel bars and murk. That’s fine; it’s how most television works. But the superficiality of the studio has nothing on some of the personalities that inhabit it,” she said.

The Crown star then continued. “They’re savvy, too, those dancers. Not been paired with the next Gene Kelly? Easy. Create a storyline for you and your partner; a love story, or a torrid affair, a bit of spice. Column inches and public intrigue will follow, the kind that will get those phones picked up and keep you in the running for that all-important win as long as possible,” she then wrote.

She then alleged that there were rumours that dancers would sleep with their celebrity partner every year. This was to allegedly give them confidence and a “swagger” which means they perform better on TV.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by ED!

