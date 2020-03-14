Ant and Dec declare it's 'business as usual' as SNT goes ahead amid coronavirus crisis

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have insisted the show will go on for tonight's episode of Saturday Night Takeaway following reports the series finale in Florida has been cancelled.

The coronavirus pandemic has ended the chances of the special filmed from Walt Disney World Resort going ahead as producers put the health of prize winners and production crew first.

It is believed ITV had planned to jet 300 fans to America's east coast on April 4 for the series climax, as part of its 'Place on the Plane' competition.

The broadcaster said in a statement: "The wellbeing of all our prize winners, as well as our production team, is always our number-one priority.

"All recipients of a 'Place on the Plane' prize will have their prizes honoured, and [will be] flown by Virgin Holidays for a five-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize."

And this morning (March 14), the programme's Geordie presenters have reassured fans on social media that they will definitely be back on the box tonight.

They also stated they would continue to do so for as long as they are permitted.

A tweet signed off by Dec read: "On our way in to prepare your #SaturdayNightTakeaway for tonight.

"We’re business as usual and will be for as long as we are able and allowed.

"We’ll do our best to bring you a few smiles. See you on the telly!"

One fan responded to their tweet: "You always bring us smiles and we all thank you for that, let’s just enjoy it while we’ve got it and whatever happens happens."

Someone else replied: "Thank goodness! We could all do with a bit of a laugh in the current situation."

"Ant and Dec, can’t wait to see you tonight. The whole country needs a lift and your always the best people for the job," a third person remarked.

Referring to panic-buying that has been stimulated by the crisis, another person joked: "Is the toilet roll in ‘win the ads’ now the star prize?"

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV, tonight, at 7pm.

