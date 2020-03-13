First Dates viewers squirm as woman presents date with mould of her vagina

First Dates viewers couldn't believe their eyes when a woman presented her date with a sculpture of her vagina painted to look like an oyster.

Artist Shannon had made the mould of her private parts look like an oyster so her date Zander didn't realise that what he was looking at was in fact a lot more intimate than he first thought.

Shannon presented her date with a mould of her vagina painted to look like an oyster (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: First Dates: Returning nice guy James rejected AGAIN

Shannon, 23, presented Zander with the artwork on the Channel 4 dating show explaining that is was one of her most prized pieces.

Heavy metal singer Zander, 28, politely examined what he thought was an oyster before Shannon explained he was actually holding a mould of her vagina in his hands.

"Wow. Really?" was all poor startled Zander could manage to respond before Shannon explained further.

The intimate piece was part of an exhibition of Shannon's artwork.

Zander was shocked to find out what he thought was an oyster was actually a model of he date's vagina (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: First Dates viewers in tears as model recalls being attacked with acid by Ferne McCann's ex

"I had twelve oysters and people were looking at them and they then they clocked that it was a vagina," she explained.

"I wanted to do my ex-boyfriend's penis as a banana but he wouldn't let me," she added.

Poor Zander didn't know where to look before Shannon asked what he thought of her oyster vagina.

I wanted to do my ex-boyfriend's penis as a banana but he wouldn't let me.

Laughing, he replied "bit weird" before adding, "I didn't realise I'd see this much of you on a first date!"

Viewers couldn't believe what they were witnessing either with one writing on Twitter: "'Hey nice to meet you, here’s a cast of my [expletive] I made to look like an oyster.'"

Another said:"'Here's a cast of a vagina I've sculpted into an oyster' I say to the passenger on the bus I've trapped on the window seat next to me."

Shannon went on to explain she's also a fan of taxidermy (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: First Dates: Viewers furious as woman lets single dad of 10 pay for meal

Another joked: "Something to keep your Oyster card in."

Shannon, who is also a fan of taxidermy, went on to joke that she didn't want to "mould Zander's penis", which must have come as something of a relief.

Despite Zander finding the situation weird, the couple did sneak a kiss and also ended up going on a second date.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.