I’ve watched Annika and it’s Nicola Walker’s best role yet – yes, even better than Cassie in Unforgotten

Nicola Walker is back on our TV screens in detective drama Annika, and I think it’s her best role yet.

It’s a bold statement I know. Actress Nicola Walker has to be one of THE most likeable people on television. She elevates every drama she is in to immediately watchable.

Some of my favourite TV series of recent years have starred the London-born actress… These include Unforgotten, The Split, Last Tango in Halifax, and River. Why on earth River wasn’t recommissioned for a second series, I’ll never know.

So why is Nicola Walker‘s performance in Annika so damn good? Read on to find out!

Nicola Walker leads the cast of Annika, alongside Ukweli Roach, Katie Leung, and Jamie Sives (Credit: UKTV/Graeme Hunter)

Nicola Walker plays DI Annika Strandhed in detective drama

Fifty-three-year-old Nicola portrays DI Annika Strandhed in the cast of detective drama Annika. Like Traces before it, Annika previously aired on Alibi before arriving on the BBC (Saturday, May 20, 2023).

DI Annika Strandhed heads up the Marine Homicide Unit in Scotland, and is tasked with solving murders in and around the Scottish waters.

What’s brilliant about the series is that each episode is standalone. You don’t have to commit to six hours if you don’t want to, but I’m pretty sure you will. Each hour-long episode sees Annika investigate a crime, which she solves by the end of the episode. Yes, she’s a genius, yes she’s a maverick, and yes some critics have called it a teeny bit clichéd…

But I would argue that it’s as good as detective dramas get. Shetland – which I also ADORE – can get a tad confusing over the entire series. I’ll be honest, half the time I don’t have a Scooby Doo what’s going on, but I could watch DI Perez looking puzzled all day. We’ll have to wait and see if his replacement will have the same appeal…

In contrast, Annika provides the answers every episode – perfect for a Saturday night in with a bottle of Malbec.

Why is Nicola so good in Annika?

I didn’t think I would ever get over the death of Nicola Walker’s character Cassie in Unforgotten. Likewise, when The Split came to an end. The loss of these characters have left a Nicola Walker-shaped hole in my heart.

But… her role in Annika is brilliant. Perhaps the most relatable character she’s ever played. DI Annika Strandhed is witty, often hilarious, and drops some one-liners that even Roman from Succession would have to respect.

And Nicola smashes the more comedic role. The character is far from perfect – just ask her daughter Morgan – and makes plenty of mistakes in her personal life. But never her job.

In a rare TV occurrence, Nicola’s character Annika breaks the fourth wall when she talks to the camera, bringing us into her confidences.

It’s bit jarring at first, but then it becomes clear… We are actually her only friend. And it’s a neat trick. I would definitely want to go down the pub with Annika, but I’m pretty sure she’d be late.

Fans were devastated by Cassie’s death at the end of Unforgotten series 4 (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Nicola Walker’s best ever leading role

Annika star Nicola Walker is probably best known as part of an ensemble cast. She still manages to shine amongst large casts, though, including Spooks where she played Ruth Evershed.

She’s co-starred in some excellent series including River, alongside Stellan Skarsgård, and Marriage, with Sean Bean.

But Annika is the first time she has played the titular role, and taken the reins herself. Yes, she has a team beside her, and they are all brilliant.

However, Nicola Walker’s character Annika is THE star of the show. And it’s about time.

Alibi airs on BBC One at 9pm on Saturdays from May 27, 2023.

