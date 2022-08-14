Nicola Walker, star of Marriage on BBC One, recently opened up about why she married her husband Barnaby Kay.

Telly fave Nicola, 52, indicated that the loss of parent had influenced both of their views about getting hitched.

The Split and Last Tango in Halifax actress also admitted she and her actor hubby may not have got wed for the most romantic of reasons.

But, nonetheless, Nicola reflected on how they decided on marriage together – even if she isn’t the biggest fan of the idea of it.

Nicola Walker on marrying her husband

Unforgotten star Nicola recently told the Radio Times that pragmatism was a significant motive for their marriage.

She and Barnaby, 53, wed in 2006 after reportedly being in a relationship for 20 years. They share a son, Harry, together.

Nicola said that formalising their partnership seemed like the right approach after Harry’s birth.

She explained: “Me and my husband, because we both lost a parent young, we thought, after we had a child, we ought to get married, in case one of us dies, so that the legalities are clear.”

Marriage star Nicola Walker on her real-life marriage

She continued: “[It] is not the most romantic reason to get married but is probably the only thing that would have got me to sign a piece of paper.

“I’m not a great advocate of marriage in real life.”

Despite her reservations, Nicola also remarked on how co-star Sean Bean – who has been married five times – ‘brings up the average’ for weddings between them.

But she also reportedly acknowledged it would be impolite to ask her fellow actor in the BBC drama what is like to marry so many times.

Who is Nicola Walker’s husband?

London-born Barnaby is also an actor.

He comes from a family of performers, with both his father and grandfather having been actors, too.

He has appeared in a range of stage productions in many London theatres.

These include companies associated with the Donmar Warehouse, National Theatre, Almeida Theatre, Soho Theatre and Hampstead Theatre.

He also regularly features in TV shows, having appeared in the likes of New Tricks, Doctor Who, Cracker, Minder and Spooks.

Marriage begins on BBC One on Sunday August 14 at 9pm. The second episode airs on Monday August 15 at 9pm on BBC One.

