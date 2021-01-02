Anne-Marie makes her debut on The Voice tonight (Saturday, January 2).

She joins will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs on the coaches’ panel for the brand-new series.

But who is Anne-Marie and how did she become famous?

Anne-Maries makes her debut on The Voice (Credit: ITV)

How did Anne-Marie on The Voice become famous?

When she was a child, she appeared in two West End shows.

At the age of six, she found herself in Les Misérables and, when she was 12, starred alongside a young Jessie J in Whistle Down The Wind.

Read more: Torvill and Dean Dancing On Thin Ice: Skating duo discuss ’emotional’ final performance

In 2013 she joined the band Rudimental as a backing singer on the back of a self-produced demo.

Her time with Rudimental saw her make two performances at Glastonbury in 2014 and 2015.

She went on to release her first single in 2015, and her debut album in 2016.

Anne-Marie also sang on Sean Paul’s Rockabye in 2016, which spent nine weeks at number one, including Christmas.

Anne-Marie grew up in Essex (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Anne-Marie’s real name?

Anne-Marie was born Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson.

She grew up in East Tilbury, Essex, and has an older sister – Samantha.

Anne-Marie fancies both men and women (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Is Anne-Marie single?

Anne-Marie is notoriously private about her love life, but it’s thought that she’s currently single.

Back in 2016, she spoke about a then-boyfriend who inspired the track Do It Right.

“I can’t say because he is quite well known,” she said. “He’s in music. I can’t tell you. I honestly can’t.”

In 2018, Anne-Marie revealed that she’s attracted to both men and women, but doesn’t identify as bisexual.

“I just feel like I’m attracted to who I like,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE-MARIE (@annemarie)

Is she friends with Ed Sheeran?

Yes, their friendship began in the early 2000s.

There are two different stories as to how they met.

The first says that they met when they were both signed to Elton John’s label, Rocket Records, while another says they met in Paris in 2010.

Read more: Olly Murs reveals how doctors had two hours to save his leg amid sepsis scare

Whatever the story, Anne-Marie obviously has a lot of respect for the Shape Of You singer.

She said: “He is someone I look up to for sure, he is so focused and determined.”

Her debut album, Speak Your Mind, featured a track co-written with Ed.

What did she say about The Voice?

“I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK.

“I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”

– The Voice UK starts tonight (Saturday, January 2) at 8.30pm on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.