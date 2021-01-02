Olly Murs and his dog stunned fans in one of the The Voice UK star’s latest Instagram pictures.

The singer decided to celebrate the New Year by sleeping in late, and he had an adorable furry friend to keep him company.

Olly decided to share the moment on his Insta Stories and his main page by posting an adorable picture with his pooch Missy while they were still in bed.

Olly Murs’ beloved dog is called Missy Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Olly Murs post about his dog on Instagram?

Posing at the end of the bed for the hilarious snap, fans couldn’t get over how much the pair looked alike.

He captioned the snap: “Just got up!”

“Dog looks just like its owner,” laughed one follower.

A second replied: “Like owner, like dog!”

While a third added: “Spot the difference!”

Olly Murs turns his eye to TV

Although Olly is known for his pop career, he’s also turned his attention to TV.

After being a judge on The Voice, it seems the star is ready for his next big gig.

Last year, the multi-talented star started up a new production company.

He revealed recently that he’s looking for some exciting projects to get the ball in motion.

He told The Mirror: “We’re looking… to create great shows for other people to present.

“I like creating my own ideas and sometimes the craziest ideas can be the best ideas.”

The star added: “I’ve got a couple of writers as well and we’re just putting things together to see where it might go.”

Anne-Marie has joined The Voice (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What time is The Voice on ITV?

The Voice is on ITV at 8:30pm on January 2.

There’s a judging panel shake-up this year, with Anne-Marie joining The Voice UK for series 10.

She will replace Meghan Trainor, who stepped down from the show after announcing she is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

Anne-Marie said: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly Murs as the new coach on The Voice UK.

“I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”

She was Olly’s guest mentor in 2019.

The winner of The Voice UK secures a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Former Big Brother host Emma Willis will once again be returning to present the series.

