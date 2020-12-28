The Chase: The Bloopers has been branded the “best” show on ITV this Christmas by viewers.

Host Bradley Walsh hosted an hour of the game show‘s most hilarious unseen moments and unfortunate blunders last night (December 27).

During the show, viewers watched the presenter fall off the stage and make a series of gaffes and jokes.

The Chase fans loved the Bloopers episode last night (Credit: ITV)

One scene saw Bradley lose his balance and almost fall off the stage during one celebrity special.

Comedian Omid Djalili was standing in front of The Chase board as he spoke to his fellow team members.

Bradley said: “Come over into your light, Omid.”

The presenter then started walking backwards but accidentally went a bit far and lost his balance on the edge of the stage.

Thankfully, he was saved by Omid.

Bradley fell off the stage (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, another moment saw Bradley lose it over a question.

The question read: “In 2019, a boy in India was found to have how many teeth in his mouth?”

Bradley was unable to finish reading out the question as he struggled to compose himself.

The contestant asked him: “Are you okay?” to which Bradley started doing actions with his hands pretending to be teeth.

He said: “This is going to be mad. I know it’s going to be mad. It’s just the vision,” as he burst into hysterics again.

The host lost it over one question on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Bradley then joked: “I went out with a Spanish girl once, she only had one tooth. Her name was Wanetta.”

In addition, another scene saw Bradley tell off a contestant.

The Chase Bloopers has been the best thing on telly all Christmas.

Contestant Lyndon asked: “Where are the questions?”

Bradley replied: “Will you shut up? I ask the questions, they’ll come up on that screen, why don’t you wait?”

Brad told off a contestant on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about The Chase: The Bloopers?

Viewers loved the episode, with many branding it the best show they’ve watched all Christmas.

One person said on Twitter: “The Chase Bloopers has been the best thing on telly all Christmas.”

Another wrote: “#thechase #thechasethebloopers has to be the funniest thing so far this #Christmas.”

A third tweeted: “#thechasebloopers has seriously tested my bladder tonight! Bradley Walsh, just hilarious!”

