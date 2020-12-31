Torvill and Dean are starring in Dancing On Thin Ice, a new ITV documentary looking at the impact of climate change on remote communities.

And speaking ahead of the programme, due to air on New Year’s Day, skater Christopher Dean revealed how their journey for wild ice in Alaska ended in a true “lump in the throat” moment.

At the end of the programme, the skating duo perform their Bolero on a frozen lake in what they have described as a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

Jayne and Christopher are returning to screens for a one-off special about skating in the wild (Credit: Wingspan Productions/ITV)

What do Torvill and Dean say about their documentary?

Jayne told ITV: “We wanted it to be really stripped back, to feel pure in tune with the natural environment and to express our feelings for where we were.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby collapses with laughter in new preview with Phillip Schofield

“So we made some changes to the routine for that reason. It was our way of paying tribute to this beautiful planet.”

It was very special and something we will always remember.

And Christopher said: “It was unique, we’ve never done that before, so we wanted to make it personal. The music that everyone knows us by, taking it to Alaska, to the fringes of the world and being able to perform it in its natural habitat was once in a lifetime.”

The duo go on the hunt for wild ice in Alaska (Credit: Wingspan Productions/ITV)

Revealing how emotional it made him, he explained: “It was a real lump-in-throat moment at the end, looking out at the wilderness.

“It was very special and something we will always remember.”

Christopher said the end was a real ‘lump in the throat’ moment (Credit: Wingspan Productions/ITV)

Dancing On Thin Ice highlighting climate change

Their journey to the end isn’t an easy one. They struggle to find a suitable spot for skating due to the effects of climate change.

At one point in the 90-minute show, Jayne and Chris head off to Spencer Glacier in the Chugach National Forest.

Local guide Matt Szundy tells them how the glaciers are melting faster than they are

growing because of rising temperatures

Read more: Torvill and Dean dismiss intimacy between skaters on Dancing On Ice as being a ‘curse’

Elsewhere, a weather forecaster named Tracy Sinclare they meet in Anchorage tells them the Arctic as a whole, including Alaska, is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world.

– Dancing on Thin Ice with Torvill & Dean airs tomorrow (January 1) at 9pm on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.