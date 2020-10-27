Who is Amrita Acharia? Holly in The Sister and Game of Thrones star

Amrita Acharia is currently playing Holly Fox in ITV’s psychological drama The Sister.

Some viewers may recognise her from her role in Game of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen’s handmaiden.

But, what else has the actress been in and where is she from?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Amrita Acharia?

Amrita Acharia is an actress originally from Nepal.

Although she spent the first seven years of her life in Kathmandu, she has also lived in Ukraine, England and Norway.

At the age of 19, Amrita settled in the UK to study drama at London’s ARLA.

She rose to fame after starring in HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones as Irri.

Irri was one of the Dothraki women who were given to Daeneyrs Taragaryen as a handmaiden.

Her character died in the second season.

From 2017 to present, she has starred as Dr Ruby Walker in ITV’s The Good Karma Hospital.

This role saw her longlisted for the 2019 National Televison Awards in the Best Drama Performance category.

Amrita is most famous for her role as Irri in Game of Thrones (Credit: HBO)

Who is Holly in The Sister?

Amrita Acharia plays the role of Holly Fox in the ITV drama.

Holly is introduced to viewers as the sister of a missing woman Elise.

We subsequently find out she has married Nathan (Russell Tovey).

Nathan has been hiding a secret from his wife for over a decade.

Holly is unaware of her husband’s involvement in Elise’s tragic death.

Only his strange old acquaintance Bob seems to knows the truth.

Why did Nathan marry her?

Is she the sister referred to in the show’s title?

Or is that Elise -who is presumed dead?

We can’t wait to find out more!

What has Amrita Acharia said about the role?

Speaking about the show to the Radio Times, Amrita explained how just like Holly she has a younger sister.

“My sister is – she’s my best friend, we literally grew up being best friends and we live together now as well… so the idea of her just not being around and then – and I don’t know whether she’s dead or alive – it’s just horrific. I literally can’t imagine it. ”

The actress also praised the plot as “fascinating” for putting ordinary people in exceptional circumstances.

Amrita continued: “Then you go into this whole rabbit hole of, if this happened to me, what would I do?… It’s like OK, someone has hurt my sister, what would I be capable of as a human being? How angry could I get, how much – I kind of to an extent really feel like Elise’s character, the character of Elise is almost relatable, because you kind of go, yeah, I feel like I would come back and haunt someone, if they’d done all that to my family.”

– The Sister episode 2 airs on ITV on Tuesday, October 27.

