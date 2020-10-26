The Sister, starring Bertie Carvel, arrives on screens next week.

The Doctor Foster actor will appear in the new ITV drama alongside Years and Years star Russell Tovey and Amrita Acharia from Game Of Thrones.

But who is Bertie Carvel, and what has he been in? Read on to find out more.

Who plays Bob in ITV’s The Sister

Actor Bertie Carvel will play Bob, an unwelcome visitor from Nathan’s (Russel Tovey) past.

In The Sister, Nathan’s stable life is rocked to the core when Bob turns up on his doorstep.

He brings with him some life-changing news and triggers a series of catastrophic events.

Who did Bertie Carvel play in Doctor Foster?

Viewers might recognise Bertie from Doctor Foster, in which he played Suranne Jones’ character Gemma’s troubled husband, Simon Foster.

In dramatic and moving scenes at the end of Doctor Foster series two, Gemma was at a hotel with Simon and gave him the medical supplies needed to kill himself. He had decided to completely remove himself from their son’s life.

However, he was saved when Gemma came back to his hotel room and spoke to him. Later, at the very end of the series two finale, the pair were united in fear for their son after he ran away.

What else has he been in besides Doctor Foster?

Bertie Carvel has been in numerous TV productions. His acting credits include Channel 4 crime drama Baghdad Central and BBC One thriller The Pale Horse, both of which aired earlier this year. He was likewise in the 2011 BBC drama Hidden.

He also played Robin Day in Netflix’s The Crown, and Finn in Channel 4 show Babylon.

Elsewhere, Bertie had a small role in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables.

