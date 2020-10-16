The Sister is ITV’s latest thriller from the creator of Luther – and it promises to be everything you need to get you through those cold autumn nights.

The new drama stars Years and Years’ Russell Tovey, alongside Doctor Foster‘s Bertie Carvel.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

The Sister will be coming to ITV in October (Credit: ITV)

When does The Sister start?

The Sister starts on ITV on October 26.

The drama continues on consecutive nights.

It will air over four hour-long parts.

Russell Tovey as Nathan in The Sister (Credit: ITV)

What is The Sister about?

The Sister is a gripping psychological thriller surrounding the disappearance of a young woman called Elise Fox.

ITV promises a chilling and suspenseful story of murder, with a supernatural element.

Nathan (Russell Tovey) is the main character in the drama and Bob (Bertie Carvel) is the unwelcome face from Nathan’s past.

Nathan’s stable life is rocked to the core when Bob turns up on his doorstep with life-changing news, triggering a series of catastrophic events.

Nathan appears to lead a very normal – if boring – life.

He is happily married, lives in a lovely big house and has a steady job – but not for long, as his past tries to catch up with him!

The trailer released on ITV’s official Twitter account teases that DNA might be found in the woods, and that Nathan could well be implicated.

Russell Tovey stars as Nathan, whose motives are unclear in ITV’s The Sister (Credit: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

Who stars in The Sister?

Actor Russell Tovey, who plays Nathan, has been in a number of TV productions.

He starred in Flesh and Blood, The Night Manager and as Steve in the popular Him and Her, which aired for three years on BBC3.

He most recently portrayed Daniel Lyons in the big hitter Years and Years on ITV.

Bertie Carvel, meanwhile, stars as long-haired Bob, who seems to have fallen on bad times and has a big secret.

Doctor Foster actor Bertie Carvel as Bob (Credit: ITV)

Viewers might recognise Bertie as philandering Simon from Doctor Foster.

Bertie’s also starred in Baghdad Central and Babylon, as well as playing the titular magician in Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell.

Amrita Acharia portrays Holly Fox, the sister of the missing girl Elise.

She played Irri in the huge HBO drama Game of Thrones.

Some things don’t stay buried. Written by Luther’s Neil Cross, The Sister is a chilling story of love and psychological horror, as a man desperately tries to escape his dark past. Coming to ITV and @itvhub this October.@russelltovey @bertiecarvel @AmritaAcharia1 #AllNewITV pic.twitter.com/mRiNaZ1Hxu — ITV (@ITV) September 15, 2020

Is The Sister from the same team as Luther?

Neil Cross, the man behind BBC1’s Luther starring Idris Elba, has written The Sister.

The series is inspired by his novel Burial, in which a man attempts to escape the ghosts of his past. Perhaps literally.

Neil also wrote several episodes of the hugely successful spy thriller Spooks, so we’re definitely in safe hands!

Neil said of The Sister: “It’s one of my favourite stories. A tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love. Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on. We’re looking forward to it.”

– The Sister starts on ITV on Tuesday, October 26

