The Sister kicked off on ITV tonight (Monday October 26 2020) starring Russell Tovey and Bertie Carvel – and left viewers with tonnes of unanswered questions.

With three more parts to go, the truth about Elise Fox’s disappearance will unravel slowly during the gripping psychological thriller.

Here are the burning questions we have after episode one.

Did Nathan kill Elise Fox?

At the end of episode one, it certainly looks that way.

Nathan Redman is rocked to the core when Bob, an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with news that clearly unsettles him.

Long-haired Bob couldn’t be any more different to successful young professional Nathan, who is married, stylishly dressed and lives comfortably in a big house.

We soon learn that Nathan is heavily implicated in the disappearance of young girl Elise Fox.

Elise went missing during a New Year’s Eve party, and has not been seen since.

Nathan has flashbacks which confirm he was at the same party with Bob.

We see Nathan dragging a body out of a car, shouting at Bob to tell him if she is breathing or not.

Bob pushes Nathan against a car, snarling: “What have you done? What have you done?”

Was it a tragic accident?

Only Nathan and Bob know what really happened and they’ve resolved to keep it that way.

How far will they go to keep the secret?

Will Nathan and Bob get caught?

Bob tracks Nathan down when he learns that a new housing development is being built on the woods where we’ve been led to believe Elise’s remains are.

Bob tells a shocked Nathan that the developers will be “breaking soil” on the following Monday.

He tells Nathan “they have to move her soon, before they dig her up”, implying that a body is in the woods near the house where Elise went missing.

Will they dig the body up before it is found?

Why was Nathan about to take his own life?

In 2013, we see Nathan about to take a huge overdose coupled with alcohol.

He changes his mind, however, when he watches a news report about the missing girl Elise.

We catch up with him seven years later, in 2010, and he has married Holly, the sister of the missing girl.

All rather creepy, no?

Why did Nathan marry Holly Fox?

Nathan seeks Holly out after seeing her on a televised police appeal, three years after Elise’s disappearance.

Nathan decides not to take his own life after watching her on TV.

He tracks her down at the estate agent where she works and pretends he is looking for a house.

But why? Is it to appease Nathan’s guilt?

Who is Bob?

Professor Bob Morrow calls himself an expert in the paranormal.

He meets Nathan when he appears on a radio show to discuss ‘spooky’ stories with the listeners.

He believes he can contact the dead – which seems to include Elise Fox.

Bob seems dangerous as he appears to blackmail Nathan and begs him to make amends. Will he uncover their secret?

Is Elise Fox dead?

Elise Fox appears to be dead. Nathan and Bob talk about moving a body, and how upset her sister Holly would be if she found out.

We learn that the police had a suspect, but there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

Her disappearance sparked a huge police search, but a body was never found.

Bob believes he is being haunted by the ghost of Elise, which also seems to confirm she is dead.

They also talk about the threat of DNA being found in the woods.

Then why does Nathan seem so spooked when Bob sends him a CD of a girl’s voice saying ‘Nathan, I’m not dead’?

Who is The Sister?

The sister could refer to the missing, presumed dead Elise Fox.

It could also mean Holly, the sister of the missing girl who Nathan married.

All will be revealed!

The Sister continues on ITV on Mondays at 9pm.

