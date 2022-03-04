This Morning: Alison Hammond comforted by co-host Dermot O’Leary as fans admit ‘they’ve gelled’

This Morning host Alison Hammond broke down in tears live on the show today (March 4).

And, as fans rushed to comfort the star on social media, her co-host Dermot O’Leary was on hand for a cuddle and a pep talk – something that earned him praise from viewers.

Dermot O’Leary was praised for his behaviour towards Alison when she was upset (Credit: ITV)

Why was Alison upset on This Morning today?

Alison broke down in tears during the phone-in with Deidre Sanders today.

The star, 47, became overcome with emotion as she opened up about her weight during a call with a viewer.

She said: “Can I just say something because obviously I’ve had… I’m getting upset now.

“I’ve had obesity all my life and your regulation system is out of whack. So you can’t control wanting to eat all the time.”

She continued: “What people don’t realise is obesity is a disease. You can’t help wanting to eat all the time.”

This Morning host Alison then broke down as her co-star Dermot and Deidre comforted her.

Deidre and Dermot were both on hand to comfort Alison on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Dermot say?

The kind-hearted TV presenter immediately stepped in to comfort Alison.

Dermot told Alison: “Do you know what Al, you opening up like that maybe that girl is watching.”

Alison tearfully said: “It’s so hard, people don’t realise. I’m so sorry.”

Deidre then got up and gave Alison a cuddle as Dermot held her hand.

After the break Alison apologised for crying again, with Dermot telling her that she had absolutely nothing to say sorry for.

He then attempted to lift the mood by chest bumping his co-host and giving her a cuddle.

The phone in today hit close to home for Alison. Your vulnerability is inspiring, and you are an incredible role model. ❤️ For help and support, please visit: https://t.co/HvtrkWvjH2 pic.twitter.com/Lwk10QMajr — This Morning (@thismorning) March 4, 2022

How did This Morning fans react?

The vast majority were crying along with Alison, and took to Twitter to say as much.

They also commented on Dermot’s affection for Alison, and how the pair’s relationship had “really gelled”.

The comments come more than a year after Dermot and Alison took over the Friday slot on the show, with the presenters themselves admitting it has been a struggle to build an on-screen rapport.

“Damn Dermot dived in for a hug right at the end there,” said one with a crying emoji.

“Dermot and Alison have really gelled now haven’t they?” said another.

“I have such a crush on Dermot right now omg,” said a third.

“Dermot is right Alison shouldn’t need to apologise,” added another.

“Love Dermot!! He’s so genuine,” said another.

“I love Alison and Dermot,” another commented.

“Aah Alison you’re making me cry … bless you. Lovely that Deidre and Dermot had your back,” concluded another.

