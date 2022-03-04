This Morning: Alison Hammond’s most controversial – and hilarious – slip ups

This Morning host Alison Hammond is a bonafide fan favourite, fast becoming a national treasure thanks to her role on the ITV daytime show.

The star has made some pretty legendary appearances, including her iconic life hack segments and brilliant cooking tutorials.

However, Alison is also prone to making a few awkward slip ups that sometimes leave us viewers cringing with embarrassment.

Here are some of the most controversial – and downright hilarious – comments she’s made.

Alison Hammond interviewed a couple with a 51-year age gap on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Alison Hammond asks saucy question to 51-year age gap couple

During an episode of This Morning last month, Alison and Dermot O’Leary met a couple with a 51-year age gap.

The pair – Terzel and Wilson Ramus – phoned in all the way from Cape Town, South Africa, where they live.

However, Alison sparked a lot of criticism from fans when she asked the pair a cheeky question.

She asked: “And Terzel, is everything good in the bedroom?”

Wilson replied: “Everything is good. Many friends always ask that question and I always say I’m not going to talk about it.

“But what I can say is, we have no problems.”

Viewers didn’t like the question Alison asked and took to Twitter to slam the television star.

One viewer wrote: “Wtf Alison. What business is that to any of us?”

Another person tweeted: “Noooooooo… don’t go there Alison.”

Alison’s awkward question to agony aunt caller

After a concerned caller asked for advice for her son who was getting bullied at school, Alison posed a very awkward question for the caller.

She asked: “You didn’t write what his name was – what’s your son’s name?”

After realising what she was doing she then said: “Don’t worry. Don’t worry if you can’t say.”

Viewers at home weren’t happy about the question Alison asked and criticised the presenter on Twitter.

One person tweeted: “Don’t think Alison should’ve asked that ‘what’s your son’s name?’ question #ThisMorning.”

Another fan said: “Why ask a mother who has changed her name to say her son’s name on national TV to be bullied even more at school?! #ThisMorning.”

Presenter Alison Hammond made a controversial remark about a COVID vaccine announcement (Credit: ITV)

Alison’s irresponsible response about the COVID-19 vaccine

Alison was under fire on Twitter for her reaction to minister Nadhim Zahawi’s tweet about the COVID vaccine.

He said: “From today, all those on a trip to @THORPEPARK will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, in between queing for rides or enjoying a bite to eat.”

The TV presenter reacted by posting a gif of a sportsman rolling his eyes and shaking his head.

Fans rushed to the comments to share that their surprised with her response.

One viewer tweeted: “Irresponsible response from a loved TV personality.”

Another wrote: “Be mindful Alison what you get involved in… this is a sensitive issue.”

Alison asked war hero Ben Parkison insensitive questions (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond’s insensitive questions to war hero

Last year, Alison and Dermot interviewed war hero Ben Parkison.

Ben became severely injured after he was blown up during the war in Afghanistan in 2006.

He lost both his legs and suffered brain damage, but the hero defied all odds and learned to walk and talk again.

However, during the interview Alison asked a few questions which fans considered to be quite insensitive.

She asked: “So they amputated both of your legs to save your life, that was what they had to do to save your life, didn’t they?”

Ben jokingly replied: “Did they?!”

The presenter then went on to ask his mother, Diane: “Did you think he had died at that point?”

Viewers rushed straight to Twitter to call out her questioning.

“How insensitive,” one person tweeted.

Another viewer also wrote: “Alison shouldn’t be allowed to interview people like this, what kind of [bleep] question is do you think he died then?!”

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond accidentally declares Prince William dead (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond declared Prince William dead

Alison received a lot of backlash from This Morning viewers after speaking about Prince Phillip’s funeral.

The presenter was talking about Prince William and Harry being reunited, when she made the mistake of accidentally declaring the wrong Royal family member dead.

Alison said they would come face-to-face at “the funeral of their grandfather Prince William”.

Viewers immediately picked up on the error and called for Alison to apologise for her mistake.

One viewer tweeted: “You may need to at least add a correction about Prince William’s death @AlisonHammond @radioleary? Excuse me! Do you even understand the words that come out of your mouth?”

Another added: “Prince William became a grandfather but then died?!”

Alison Hammond makes dead dog gaffe

Alison Hammond was left red-faced after an awkward interview with Graham Norton in 2021.

The 47-year-old star was seen cringing and apologising profusely after making an awkward blunder about his dead dog.

She said: “I miss, I love you, the last time I saw you, you was with your dog, out and about.

“I’ve just been told I’m going to get a four-legged friend, have you still got your dog?”

Graham Norton replied: “Eh no…Eh, dead.”

However, the This Morning bosses showed that there were no hard feelings about her mistake and made light of the gaffe on Twitter.

They tweeted: “So @AlisonHammond ‘s interview with @grahnort is off to a great start… Sorry Graham #ThisMorning.”

Hilarious James Haskell gaffe

The gaffes haven’t all been controversial, though.

Some have been downright hilarious, including an encounter with rugby star James Haskell, who was on to talk about his podcast.

Alison clearly hadn’t listened to it – and James was quick to pull her up on it as she attempted to bluff her way through the interview.

Alison asked: “Do you get worried about the things that you say [on the podcast] or do you just let yourself be free?”

James replied: “Alison, you’ve definitely never listened to the podcast,” as she burst into laughter.

He continued: “You were winging it, I was buying it!”

