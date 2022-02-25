Alison Hammond hints at permanent This Morning switch-up with Josie Gibson

Alison Hammond hinted at a permanent change-up to This Morning‘s presenting schedule during the show today (Friday, February 25).

With Dermot O’Leary absent from the show today, Alison welcomed on Josie Gibson as her co-host, much to fans’ delight.

Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson on This Morning today

Josie and Alison hosted today’s show (Credit: ITV)

There was a bit of a shake-up on today’s edition of This Morning!

As Alison explained at the start of the show, usual Friday host Dermot was taking a “well-earned day-off”.

This meant that there was a presenting hole to plug, and who better to fill it than fan-favourite Josie Gibson?

“I’m happy because we’ve got you!” an excited Alison declared at the start of the show. “I’m so, so happy.”

“Who would have thought it, a Bristolian and a Brummie presenting This Morning,” Josie said.

“It was always going to happen,” Alison laughed. “But do you want to know what I was thinking? I was thinking the fact that we come from Big Brother days!’

“We’ve got a winner,” she said, pointing at Josie, “and a loser.”

“I didn’t want to say anything,” Josie laughed.

Alison hints at permanent This Morning change?

Alison and Josie went up against each other on the show (Credit: ITV)

After their introductions, Josie and Alison gave viewers a look at what was to come on today’s show.

“Matt Edmonson will be putting J0sie and I to the test when we play our guessing for the very first time, and probably the last time,” she said.

“Well I don’t think it’ll be the last time,” she said, giving fans of the show hope that the presenting duo will return to front the show at some point in the near future.

The camera then cut to Matt, who viewers may recognise from his work at BBC Radio 1 and ITV2. The 36-year-old took the opportunity to praise Alison and Josie as a presenting duo.

“Loving you two together. Brilliant energy, great vibes,” he said.

What did viewers say?

Alison and Josie went down a treat with viewers (Credit: ITV)

It wasn’t just Matt who was loving Alison and Josie’s partnership on the show. Plenty of viewers were too!

“Absolutely loving Josie and Alison on today. Best coupling in years. So upbeat and funny. Please make them permanent,” one viewer tweeted.

“Absolutely loved Alison and Josie presenting this Friday’s #ThisMorning I would love them to present more often well done Alison and Josie!” another said.

“I prefer Josie & Alison. I think they gel better than Alison & Dermot,” a third wrote.

“Can Alison and Josie present everyday please? Holly and Phil are so stale,” another tweeted.

Viewers will hope that ITV is listening!