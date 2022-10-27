Alex Beresford has revealed “a little bit of sadness” behind his wedding day after he tied the knot.

The weather presenter discussed his “magical” wedding day with co-stars Charlotte Hawkins and Adil Ray upon his return to GMB today (October 27).

It was his first time on the show following his marriage to partner Imogen, which took place at a clifftop temple in Majorca last month.

Alex gushed over his “magical” wedding day (Credit: ITV)

Alex Beresford wedding day

ITV weather forecaster Alex tied the knot last month (September 19) in a stunning sunset ceremony.

Alex met his now wife Imogen back in August 2020, and proposed on New Year’s Day 2022, during a romantic beach walk in Majorca.

You kind of envisage how your wedding is going to be and then it happens exactly how you want it to.

Majorca also became the location for his wedding nine months later. The groom and his bride celebrated with around 100 guests at the San Morraig estate.

While he described his wedding day as the “most magical, fantastic day” in a “dreamy location”, the presenter shocked viewers with a surprising admission.

He told Adil and Charlotte that actually the day “started off with a little bit of sadness”.

Alex “had to get his head into the game” to get married (Credit: ITV)

Alex on GMB today

Weatherman Alex described his recent wedding day as “a day of two halves”.

He spoke about the unfortunate timing of the ceremony, which ended up taking place on the same day that Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in London.

This meant the morning “started off with a little bit of sadness” for him.

This unlucky coincidence was met with gasps of shock from his fellow presenters Adil and Charlotte.

“I watched the funeral on Spanish breakfast television,” the weather presenter told GMB viewers. “And then in the afternoon I had to get my head into the game to get married.”

He then went on to joke with his fellow presenters, who teasingly asked where their invites were.

Alex said: “Would you rather have been reporting on the Queen’s funeral this historic day or invited to my wedding?”

Despite beginning on this sombre note, Alex reassured viewers that his “fairytale” wedding day did end up living up to everything he had been dreaming of.

“Yeah, it was just the most magical, fantastic day,” he gushed. “You kind of envisage how your wedding is going to be and then it happens exactly how you want it to.”

When asked about his honeymoon, Alex confessed that it has not yet happened.

“We’re planning it for next year,” he said, but added that staying in Majorca for an “amazing” few days following the wedding felt like a little honeymoon of its own.

