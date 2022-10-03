Alex Beresford married his partner in a stunning Majorca wedding recently.

The 41-year-old’s wedding comes three years after he split from his former partner, Natalie.

Alex got married recently to his partner, Imogen McKay (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Alex Beresford wedding

Good Morning Britain star Alex tied the knot with his partner, Imogen McKay, in a stunning Majorca ceremony on September 19.

In pictures obtained by Hello! magazine, Alex and Imogen can be seen getting married at a clifftop temple on the Spanish island.

Their wedding comes three years after Alex split from his long-term partner, Natalie, with whom he shares a son.

Alex and Imogen met back in August 2020, and Alex proposed on New Year’s Day 2022, just a stone’s throw away from where they got married nine months later.

100 family and friends flew in to watch the GMB weatherman and Imogen become husband and wife.

Alex’s 12-year-old son, who he shares with his ex, Natalie, acted as ring bearer on the day.

Alex spoke about his wedding, which took place in Majorca (Credit: SplashNews.com)

ITV Good Morning Britain star Alex gets married

Speaking to Hello! about where he got married, Alex said he was “blown away” by the beauty of it all.

“One of my cousins said it was like being in a movie and it really was. It was incredible from start to finish. But most importantly, it was where I was marrying the woman I love,” he said.

Imogen, who met Alex through a mutual friend, also spoke to the publication about the wedding.

“I couldn’t wait to marry Alex. Seeing him and all our loved ones in that incredible setting made me feel so emotional,” she said.

As well as having his son as a ring bearer, Alex also had two of his best friends – both called Leon – as best men.

Imogen’s sisters, meanwhile, were her bridesmaids.

Alex married Imogen on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex gets married on the day of the Queen’s funeral

The GMB star then went on to speak about his reaction to seeing his new wife walking down the aisle.

He said that his heart “skipped a beat” when he saw her. He then went on to describe her as “classically beautiful”.

Alex also then said that she looked exactly as he imagined.

Seeing him and all our loved ones in that incredible setting made me feel so emotional.

However, Alex and Imogen, who planned their wedding nine months in advance, actually ended up getting married on the day of the Queen‘s funeral.

Ahead of the ceremony, which took place in the evening, Alex said that he paid tribute to the Queen in his own way.

“I woke up super early and watched the start of it (the funeral) on TV in a café in the village. It was my way of paying tribute to Her Majesty,” he said.

