GMB presenter Alex Beresford smiles at ITV Palooza
News

Alex Beresford announces he’s engaged to partner Imogen McKay

The GMB star popped the question in Majorca

By Rebecca Carter

Alex Beresford has announced he’s engaged to his partner Imogen McKay.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 41, popped the question to Imogen, 29, while on holiday in Majorca over the new year.

The couple, who have been dating since August 2020, enjoyed a getaway to Spain and Alex got down on one knee during a beach walk.

Alex Beresford smiles in black suit at MBCC Awards Presentation
Alex announced he’s engaged to his partner Imogen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex Beresford engaged

Sharing the news with HELLO!, Alex said: “The weather was sunny and warm, and the sea was crystal clear.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia photo scandal – every sorry detail

“‘This is it,’ I thought. Imogen’s not one for taking photos, but as I persuaded her to pose for a picture overlooking the sea, I kneeled down to take the engagement ring I’d hidden inside my rucksack.

“When she turned around, I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life – and she said yes. It was an amazing moment.”

Alex Beresford smiles in grey blazer and red tie at the TRIC Awards Christmas Lunch 2019
Alex popped the question during a walk on the beach in Majorca (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Imogen and Alex revealed to the publication that they’re planning to return to Majorca to tie the knot in September.

Alex said his 12-year-old son Cruz will be his best man and the ring bearer.

Fans have congratulated Alex on Instagram after he announced the news.

One person said: “Didn’t even know you had a new partner let alone a fiancée. Congratulations though she looks lovely.”

Another wrote: “So jealous right now lucky lady, congratulations.”

Alex Beresford in white shirt on Good Morning Britain
Alex met Imogen in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “Massive congratulations, such a beautiful couple.”

Who is Alex Beresford’s partner?

Imogen works in e-commerce operations for a top London restaurant and grew up in Australia.

When she turned around, I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life.

She admitted she has “never seen” Alex on TV and refrained from looking him up because she wanted to “find out for myself what he was like”.

Read more: Are MAFS Australia stars Olivia and Jackson still together?

Imogen told HELLO! that when she and Alex first met, it felt as if they had “known each other for ages”.

She said holding hands and laughing together “just came naturally”.

Leave your messages of congrats on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

SAS Who Dares Wins stars DS Rudy Reyes, Ant Middleton
SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers divided over Ant Middleton’s replacement as they beg for his return
Gogglebox stars Gyles and Mary on the show
Gogglebox star Mary sparks complaints from viewers after last night’s show
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen poses at event
Our Yorkshire Farm fans beg for another series as Amanda Owen shares ‘amazing’ news
Oti Mabuse alongside Dec Donnelly on Saturday Night Takeaway
Saturday Night Takeaway star Oti Mabuse has fans all saying same thing
ITV This Morning presenters Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson smiling at cameras at events
This Morning presenters confirmed for next week as fans delighted
Gok Wan This Morning
This Morning star Gok Wan’s heartbreaking marriage admission ahead of split from Holby City star