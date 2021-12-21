Adil Ray made a seriously awkward dig at Dan Walker on GMB today (December 21).

It Takes Two star Janette Manrara appeared on the show to discuss the year’s final that saw Rose Ayling-Ellis win.

Janette made an appearance from Slovenia, where she is currently spending time with her hubby, Aljaž Škorjanec.

She opened up her interview by sharing why she believes the BBC series is still such a hit with viewers.

“It’s the love and the joy that it brings to everyone.

“As a professional dancer you travel the world and you dance on stages everywhere and you go to theatres and venues and there’s an appreciation for what we do onstage and onscreen,” she said.

“But when you do a show like Strictly Come Dancing and you take people like Dan Walker or you take Sara Davies, who’ve never done anything like this before in their lives…”

However, Adil Ray was; ED composite) quick to interrupt.

Adil Ray throws shade at Dan Walker

He said: “Sorry, who’s Dan Walker? Sorry you mentioned Dan Walker, who’s Dan Walker? Anyone heard of Dan Walker?”

His co-star, Charlotte Hawkins, then said: “Oh don’t worry about him, that’s fine,” as Adil added: “No, never heard of him, carry on.”

Janette appeared taken aback, and awkwardly laughed to fill the silence.

She then continued: “But it’s about taking people that have never danced before. Those who haven’t performed before in their lives and really creating a space where they feel like they can let go and become an artist.

“And we all get to join in on that,” she added.

Adil was likely poking fun at the ratings war between GMB and Dan’s rival show, BBC Breakfast.

