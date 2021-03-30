Bookies have announced the favourite to take over from Sue Barker on A Question Of Sport.

News broke that 64-year-old Sue was being axed from the show back in September.

Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell have also been given the boot by the BBC.

Rumours have been rife about who’d take over from Sue since her departure was announced.

And now bookies have waded in with their favourites.

Who will take over from Sue Barker on A Question Of Sport? (Credit: BBC)

When is Sue Barker leaving A Question Of Sport?

Sue has presented the sports quiz since 1996.

She is currently on screen presenting the show’s 50th series and will leave once it ends.

A spokesperson told ED!: “Sue, Matt and Phil have completed recording their final shows but those episodes have yet to play out.

“They will air later this year on BBC One, likely in May or thereabouts depending on scheduling.”

Alex Scott has long been rumoured as a favourite to take over (Credit: Splash News)

Who is favourite to take over?

Former England footballer Alex Scott has made the move from the pitch to presenting following her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

She’s presented The One Show alongside another famous Alex, the lovely Alex Jones, but could she fill Sue’s shoes?

Bookies think she just might.

Alex is currently third favourite to take over the role with odds of 8/1 according to Paddy Power.

Jack Whitehall is the current favourite with odds of 5/2 to take over from Sue.

With news of the BBC leaning towards having a comedian host A Question of Sport, we make Jack Whitehall the favourite to land the role.

Second favourite with odds of 5/1 is comedian Jon Richardson – he’s best known for 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

It comes amid reports of a group of comedians being screen-tested by the BBC for the role.

“However, plenty of comical sports stars, such as Jimmy Bullard, are still amongst the favourites.

“But with our mate Peter Crouch as long as 50/1 to get the job, I guess we’ll have to let him know he’s just not as funny as he thinks he is.”

Bookies Paddy Power are tipping Jack Whitehall to be named as host (Credit: Splash News)

So who else is in the frame?

Other names Paddy Power punters think could take over from Sue include Mo Gilligan, Jason Manford, Sarah Millican, Catherine Tate and Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Vinnie Jones and Peter Crouch are outside shots with odds of 50/1.

