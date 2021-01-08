The BBC announced last September that Sue Barker would be leaving A Question Of Sport after 24 years.

The broadcasting veteran, 64, is due to step down as the popular lead host of the sports quiz show.

Sue is currently presenting its 50th series, which will also be her last.

Once the current series ends this year, a new host will replace Sue along with two new team captains.

As both team caption Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson are also being replaced.

Read on to find out when she is expected to leave, who is rumoured to be replacing her and more…

Sue Barker is sad to be leaving A Question Of Sport (Credit: BBC)

Has Sue Barker’s replacement been announced?

It was announced in September 2020 that Sue would be leaving A Question of Sport. It was almost immediately reported that Alex Scott would be replacing her.

Alex, 36, is a former England football player and BBC sports pundit. She also competed on 2019’s Strictly Come Dancing with Strictly pro Neil Jones.

Days after Sue was announced as stepping down, Gary Lineker appeared to confirm that Alex was replacing Sue.

Alex Scott is a former professional football player and now a successful broadcaster (Credit: SplashNews)

He tweeted in response to the rumours: “Congratulations and good luck to @AlexScott on being the new host for Question Of Sport. Smart, knowledgeable and perfectly qualified for the role. Oh…and if you have a problem with Alex getting the job, you might just be part of the problem.”

However, the BBC went on to deny that Alex has been confirmed as the new host. Instead, they said in a statement that the reports were “all speculation.”

Rumours of Alex replacing Sue led to an ageism row, with some believing Sue had been unfairly axed because of her age.

What has Sue Barker said about being axed?

Sue Barker has shared her disappointment over being let go from the show.

When the news initially broke, Sue said she was sad to be leaving.

She told the Daily Mail: “I’ve absolutely loved my 24 years fronting A Question of Sport, it’s been my dream job.

Sue Barker during a BBC The One Show appearance (Credit: BBC)

“But I understand the BBC want to take the show in a new direction and I’m sad to say goodbye.”

Meanwhile, she also said she would have never willingly left the job.

She explained: “I love the show so much they would have to remove me, it would have been tough for me to walk away.”

What has Alex Scott said about her alleged new role?

Alex has neither confirmed or denied she will be joining the next series of A Question Of Sport.

However, she has revealed that she has received horrendous racist abuse since the story broke.

Appearing on Clara Amfo’s podcast, This City, Alex said: “It was like every day, every day when I was coming off I was just getting this wave and this wave. And then like I said, then there were death threats and rape threats.

Alex Scott hosted 2020’s Children In Need (Credit: BBC)

“I live on my own and I’m like, I can’t even. Who can I even speak to about this? I don’t want my mum to worry. I don’t want, like how I said people to feel like I can’t handle myself or I can’t handle this business because what?”

Why is Sue Barker so famous?

Sue Barker first rose to fame as a professional tennis player.

The former sportswoman reached the singles ranking of World No. 3 in 1976 and won a Major at The French Open aged just 20.

In the mid 1980’s Sue transitioned into her now highly successful broadcasting career.

Sue interviewing Venus Williams (Credit: SplashNews)

Initially reporting for an Australian channel, she moved to Sky and then the BBC in the early 1990’s.

Predominantly covering tennis, she then began heading the quiz show A Question Of Sport from 1997.



Additional prominent roles include covering the 2012 London Olympics.

In 2000, she was awarded an MBE and then an OBE in 2016, both for her services to broadcasting and charity.

