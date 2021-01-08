Amanda Holden cancelled her holiday plans as she raged at the government in a throwback bikini shot.

The 49-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge looked incredible as she flaunted her tiny physique on the beach, wearing a blue two-piece.

But despite soaking up the sun in the throwback, Amanda said her current plans couldn’t be more different.

Amanda Holden holiday: What did she say?

Sharing the post with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, Amanda revealed she was forced to miss out on her recent holiday.

In addition, she wasn’t happy with the government’s “delayed” decision to test people coming into UK for coronavirus.

She said: “I cancelled my holiday on #BoxingDay… it was hard.

“But I was flying with a negative test and everything was in place for a safe holiday with my family.”

Amanda Holden raged at the government after cancelling her holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda continued: “WHY THEN, ARE THE UK ONLY JUST making the decision to test for COVID for people coming into our country?? We’ve all sacrificed so much in different ways… most of us have been responsible.

“Had so much goodwill and respect for each other. Joined together and marched on through this.

It’s made me see the senseless year of neglect of Government rules at our borders… other countries have done it before us. Why has it taken us so long?

“It’s made me see this morning hearing it on the news the senseless year of neglect of Government rules at our borders… other countries have done it before us. Why has it taken us so long?”

She concluded the lengthy post by saying: “No one seems to have an answer… or be questioning it?!! Surely this could have prevented the increase of the spread?!!! #Staysafe and try and keep patient and calm despite the lack of common sense being afforded to us.”

The BGT judge accompanied her message with a throwback bikini shot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

Plenty of fans were quick to react to the post.

One said: “I have been saying this since the first lockdown. Great photo!”

Another added: “Sadly it becomes more apparent every day how late we’ve been to do everything. Take care Amanda.”

A third commented: “Very well said… I cannot believe half the UK seem to be in Dubai acting like no pandemic is going on.”

Amanda was forced to cancel her holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Britain’s Got Talent returning?

Meanwhile, the upcoming series of BGT has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Earlier this week, ITV released a statement explaining the 15th series will not air in the spring this year.

Auditions usually begin filming in January and then the series usually airs in April and May.

They said: “With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series.”

