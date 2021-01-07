The new series of Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed due to coronavirus, ITV has confirmed.

ITV released a statement explaining the 15th series will not air in the spring this year.

Auditions usually begin filming in January and then the series usually airs in April and May.

The new series of Britain’s Got Talent postponed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Due to the third national lockdown, auditions won’t be able to go ahead this month.

An ITV spokesperson said: “”The filming for the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January.

“With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series.

The series expected to return later this year (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

“We will confirm revised dates in due course.”

The show was affected by the first lockdown last year as the live shows became postponed.

At the time, ITV said: “In light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

“The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year.”

Simon will likely be back for the 15th series later this year (Credit: ITV)

Will Simon return to BGT?

The shows then returned in September and saw musician Jon Courtenay win.

Meanwhile, this year’s series was due to see judge and boss Simon Cowell return following his back surgery.

The music mogul broke his back in three places in a bicycle accident back in August last year.

A source told The Sun in October: “He’s been totally focused on getting better and will definitely be back on the panel.

“He’s come on in leaps and bounds recently, thanks to letting his body heal, a healthy diet and some California sun.

“He’s also enjoyed being surrounded by his family.

“But he loves his job and is raring to go, especially as BGT offers so much joy and light entertainment in dark times.”

