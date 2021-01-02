Amanda Holden posed with her husband and daughters for a stunning family photo taken on New Year’s Day.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and radio presenter, 49, shared the snap to her army of loyal fans.

The photo shows Amanda, her husband Chris Hughes, and their daughters Alexa, 14, and Hollie, eight.

They are all bundled up for a New Year’s Day walk in the countryside. And they even treated themselves to takeaway coffee and meals.

Sharing in view of her some 1.6 million Instagram followers, Amanda captioned the snap with: “Our walk on 01-01-21 #family.”

Amanda’s glamorous celebrity pals rushed to wish her and her family a Happy New Year.

Ruth Langsford wished them a wonderful 2021, while Myleene Klass commented: “Beautiful family.”

One fan commented: “Family is everything” and another user gushed: “Lovely little family.”

The wholesome snap is a world away from her rather raunchy New Year’s Eve picture.

Again taking to Instagram, Amanda shared a topless photo of herself toasting the New Year while in a jacuzzi.

And she also revealed her peachy bottom in a thong, which appropriately read: “Bye Bye 2020.”

The cheeky snap drew dozens of comments from her celeb mates.

Amanda on holiday with her daughters Alexa and Hollie last summer (Credit: SplashNews)

She’s very body confident!

Paddy McGuinness joked: “I recognise that face anywhere” and James Argent commented: “Go on girl.”

Sinitta replied: “Yaaaaaaaaas Beeach!! Haha love it!” and Piers Morgan appeared to approve as he posted a series of laughing crying face emojis.

But Amanda may have missed the minute details – or not.

That’s because the Christmas baubles decorating the hot tub showed reflective images of the star.

Several fans commented that they’d ‘zoomed in’ in an attempt to see more of the stunning presenter.

One user commented: “Who else zoomed in to the reflective baubles? Happy New Year.”

While another asked: “Hands up… Who zoomed in on the gold ball to see the reflection?”

Indeed Amanda is very body confident, and has repeatedly hit back at Ofcom complaints over her cleavage-baring BGT outfits.

She previously told You magazine: “I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!”

“No one talks about Alesha Dixon’s – she’s got great boobs by the way – and she’s eight years younger than me.

“Age is totally irrelevant, thanks to people like J-Lo, who is 49 and just a sexy, hot woman who dresses for how she feels.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.