Amanda Holden strips to swimsuit as she shows off figure during late night dip

Amanda Holden stripped to a swimsuit as she posed on her hot tub during a late night dip.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, showed off her incredible figure in the red swimming costume on Instagram today (January 5).

Clearly still in the Christmas spirit, Amanda’s huge tree could be seen in the background, which was decked out in glistening lights.

Amanda Holden posed in her swimsuit on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/noholdenback)

What did Amanda Holden say?

Amanda perfectly positioned herself on top of the hot tub, as she held a glass of red wine.

Gazing into the camera, the mum-of-two sweetly smiled while flaunting her tiny frame for the post.

Alongside the shot, she penned: “FYI. The Queen doesn’t take her decorations down until Candlemas (Feb 2nd).

“After last night’s news – I think we may have a huge argument for keeping them up.”

Amanda showed off her figure in the swimsuit shot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda’s snap comes days after the BGT star stunned fans with a family photo taken on New Year’s Day.

In the shot, Amanda was seen with her husband Chris Hughes, and their daughters Alexa, 14, and Hollie, eight.

Sharing in view of her some 1.6 million Instagram followers, she wrote: “Our walk on 01-01-21 #family.”

Amanda and Chris, who met in 2003, recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

The BGT star shares two daughters with husband Chris Hughes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda opens up on body confidence

There’s no denying Amanda is very body confident, having repeatedly hit back at Ofcom complaints over her cleavage-baring BGT outfits.

Back in October, the star revealed she often gets naked around her two daughters to help them accept their bodies.

Speaking to The Telegraph’s Stella magazine, she said: “What really annoys them is that I’m naked at home.

“Last night I went to say goodnight to Lexie wearing only my shower cap and she screamed, ‘Mum! I’m on FaceTime! Why do you always have to be naked?'”

Amanda added: “It’s so hard for girls now, and if Lexie ever starts a sentence with, ‘Do you think I look f…’, I cut her off with, ‘Do not even say that word in my house.'”

The TV favourite also revealed that she doesn’t believe in dieting and encourages having that “slice of cake”.

