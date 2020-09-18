Alex Scott has been targeted by racist trolls after being linked to A Question of Sport.

The retired England footballer – who also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing last year – is said to be favourite to replace Sue Barker as the host of the BBC quiz show.

However, following the reports, bullies have sent abuse to the London-born star, who is of Irish and Jamaican descent.

Defuse boss Philip Grindell – whose organisation seeks to protect public figures from online abuse – is said to have contacted Alex to offer support.

Alex Scott has been subjected to racist trolling following her links to A Question of Sport (Credit: Splash News)

Alex Scott to host A Question of Sport?

A source told The Sun: “What should be a really exciting time for Alex has been marred by these awful trolls.

Read More: Dancing On Ice: Billie Faiers and Wayne Bridge ‘among celebs to sign up’

“The abuse she’s received across Twitter and other social media platforms has been disgusting. Thousands of people have been supportive but it’s the negative ones Alex will remember. She’s only human,” they added.

“Defuse contacted her team to offer their services, that’s how bad things are. It’s ridiculous that racism is still around in this day and age and that people can be so nasty,” the source concluded.

The 35-year-old star is said to have impressed BBC bosses after two appearances on the sports quiz.

She is expected to discuss a deal before signing a contract in December ahead of a formal announcement in 2021.

The abuse she’s received across Twitter and other social media platforms has been disgusting.

An insider previously said: “Alex is being lined up as host, as a direct replacement for Sue. Like Sue, she’s a former sportswoman and she also has five years of broadcasting under her belt.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing: Steps star H on the show’s first same-sex pairing

“She’s a natural on camera and, crucially, lives and breathes all things sport. This has nothing to do with gender, nor is it a case of the BBC trying to be woke.”

Alex breaks her silence

The lady herself has broken her silence about the potential role on Instagram.

Posting a picture of herself in an Arsenal shirt, she thanked fans for their support.

“The love and support shown to me yesterday has me smiling through the weekend #thankyou.

“I am going to #keeponkeepingon like always!”

Alex is favourite to take over from Sue Barker (Credit: BBC)

She also said that nothing had been signed as yet.

“The only thing that is signed sealed delivered that I am buzzing about right now though is…. @Aubameyang7 @Arsenal,” she said of the footballer resigning to the premier league club.

However, despite her denials, Gary Lineker has fuelled rumours that the job is Alex’s.

In a since-deleted tweet, the Match of the Day host wrote: “[She is] smart, knowledgeable and perfectly qualified for the role…

“Oh… and if you have a problem with Alex getting the job, you might just be part of the problem.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.