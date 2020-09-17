Billie Faiers and Wayne Bridge have signed up for Dancing On Ice, according to a show insider.

The reality star, 30, and former footballer, 40, are reportedly joining the cast of this year’s ITV figure skating competition.

Billie Faiers is reportedly going on Dancing On Ice (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

What did the Dancing On Ice insider say about Billie Faiers and Wayne Bridge?

A show insider told The Sun: “Dancing On Ice bosses are excited to bring in Billie after the success of her TOWIE co-star Gemma Collins. She’s set to bring fun energy to the show.

“Wayne amused fans in lockdown with his TikTok moves, now they’ll get to see how entertaining he is on the ice.”

The Mummy Diaries star Billie has kids Nelly, six, and Arthur, three, with husband Greg Shepherd. She first made waves on The Only Way Is Essex back in 2010. Eventually, she left to star in her own reality show with sister Sam Faiers.

Wayne Bridge is married Frankie Bridge (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Wayne Bridge’s TikTok impresses

Wayne earned international success as part of the England football team. He also appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2016.

He recently hit over 8.3million views on TikTok. His pop star wife, Frankie – who starred on Dancing On Ice in 2014 – roped him into making videos of them dancing during lockdown.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Former Neighbours stars past and present, Jason Donovan and Denise van Outen, have also reportedly signed up. Other names include WAG Rebekah Vardy and former Coronation Street actress Faye Brooks.

Faye played Kate Connor on the ITV soap. She reportedly delighted bosses by joining the ice-skating show ahead of next year’s new series.

A source claimed: “Faye will bring the glamour to the ice. DOI bosses are over the moon she’s chosen to put her skates on this year.

“With her top-class acting skills she’s sure to impress the judges in the performance stakes.”

