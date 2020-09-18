Steps star H has responded to the news that a same-sex pairing will appear on Strictly Come Dancing for the very first time.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, H said he thinks it’s “about time”.

Earlier this month, it was announced that boxer Nicola Adams will be part of the show’s first-ever same-sex pairing.

At the start of this year, Steps star H made history when he became part of Dancing On Ice‘s first-ever same-sex pairing.

Steps star H on Strictly same-sex pairing

He was teamed with Matt Evers and, at the time, he urged Strictly bosses to follow suit.

During his elimination interview, H said: “Strictly, it’s your turn now.”

Now, speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, H reveals he’s thrilled the BBC has followed suit.

“I think it’s about time,” he told us.

Matt and I were the first people to do it and if that’s caused a ripple then that’s absolutely a good thing.

“I think the world is full of lots of beautiful colourful people, all races, all colours, all sexualities, all genders. And TV should represent and reflect that. So good on you BBC,” he said.

Asked if he’s taking credit for the BBC’s move, H laughed and said: “Well I don’t know about that.”

‘Been bubbling for a long time’

He added: “I think the conversation has been bubbling and boiling for a long time.

“I mean, Matt and I were the first people to do it and if that’s caused a little ripple then that’s absolutely a good thing.”

After the announcement was made, Nicola said she was “thrilled” to be “part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry”.

The star, who’s been with girlfriend Ella Baig for two years, said: “I’m so excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.

“I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts.”

Nicola thanks the BBC

She added: “I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing.”

Sadly H was the fifth star to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice.

Watch that space to see if Nicola and her all-female pairing fare better on Strictly.

