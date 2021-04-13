A Place In The Sun is a firm favourite with viewers on Channel 4 – but how can you apply to be on the show?

The long-running property programme follows house hunters searching for their dream homes outside of Britain.

Here’s everything you need to know about the filming and application process.

A Place In The Sun are currently looking for new house hunters (Credit: YouTube)

How to apply to be on A Place In The Sun

If you’re serious about buying a property overseas, producers are currently looking for new house hunters.

All you need to do to be considered, is to provide some details about yourself and the location of the property you are looking for.

In addition, you also need to send over your budget and a photo of yourself.

Sadly, children under the age of 18 cannot be taken on location.

On their official application form, they explain: “A member of the casting team will follow up on potentially suitable applications with initially a phone call to discuss the application. The next stage is to do a screen test for us.

“This is standard procedure to enable us to short list contributors and your application cannot proceed without attending a screen test, which usually takes place in our offices in Chorleywood.”

Meanwhile, host Jasmine Harman recently urged her followers to apply on Instagram.

Alongside a series of photos, she wrote: “House hunters wanted! Are you looking for your dream home in Portugal?

House hunters wanted!

“The TV show teams have their bags packed and are ready to go as soon as travel is allowed!”

Furthermore, Jasmine added: “If you would like me, @benhillmantv and the team to help find your Place in the Sun, click the link in @aplaceinthesunofficial bio or stories to apply!”

Jasmine Harman regularly presents A Place In The Sun (Credit: YouTube)

What happens during filming?

According to the website, the show’s researchers will shortlist a handful of properties.

It continues: “Our presenters will then take you to visit the shortlist of properties, giving you advice about what to look out for, and help you decide on what’s really important to you.

“If you decide to make an offer on one of the properties you visit, our presenters will give advice and tips on how to get the best deal.”

Jasmine, Laura Hamilton and Ben Hillman are among some of the presenters on the show.

Meanwhile, the lifestyle series first appeared on screens in 2000.

It mainly focuses on places in southern Europe, but in recent years, it has also featured Florida and the Caribbean.

