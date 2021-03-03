The presenters of A Place In The Sun have welcomed a new addition to the line-up in the form of Lee Juggurnauth.

Lee, who worked in the music industry before getting into property, will be joining the likes of Laura Hamilton and Danni Menzies on the Channel 4 programme.

Lee Juggurnauth has joined A Place In The Sun (Credit: PresenterStudio / YouTube)

What has Lee said about becoming one of the presenters of A Place in the Sun?

He said in a statement, as reported by The Express: “I can’t wait to help house hunters turn their dream into a reality.”

The TV star also announced the news on Instagram.

He wrote for his followers, taking to his Instagram Stories: “So the secret is finally out, been keeping this in for a few months. I’m the new presenter for @channel4 ‘A place in the Sun’.

“SO excited to be joining the show @aplaceinthesunofficial.”

Lee worked in the music industry before getting into property (Credit: Lee Juggurnauth / YouTube)

The announcement came after he teased he had big news for his followers on the social media site by sharing some sun emojis and telling them: “I’ve got a little announcement for you guys.”

A Place In The Sun star Danni Menzies wrote: “Wayyyy welcome to the fam officially.”

The show’s own Instagram wrote in the comments: “Welcome to the team!”

Former music industry runner

As a former runner in the music industry, Lee has worked with acts including Take That, Billy Ocean and Lulu.

But for more than 10 years, he has been buying and selling property both in the UK and overseas.

He confirmed the news for his followers on Instagram (Credit: All Axcess TV / YouTube)

Today, his property portfolio reportedly includes sites in London, Ibiza and elsewhere.

Outside of his work in the music and property industries, Lee has also worked as a model and has plans to start up his own sustainable menswear brand.

He intends to donate proceeds of his clothing line to the United Nations agency UNICEF.

– Channel 4 is currently airing repeats of A Place In The Sun on weekdays at 3pm

