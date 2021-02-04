Jasmine Harman has opened up on her weight gain from “emotional eating and drinking”.

The A Place In The Sun host, 45, took to Instagram to show the difference in her figure over the course of the pandemic.

In the honest post, Jasmine, who is a mum to children Albion and Jo, admitted to finding the latest lockdown “harder than ever”.

A Place In The Sun: What did Jasmine Harman say?

Alongside a lengthy caption, Jasmine posted contrasting snaps of herself in a sports bra and denim shorts.

She said: “What I have come to realise over the past months (nearly a year!) since the first lockdown is that people react differently.

“Some are taking on new projects & challenges, working on themselves, exercising, mastering a new skill.

“And some are like me. Struggling to keep my head above water. I barely find the time to brush my hair, never mind put on make up or do a workout.

Jasmine Harman has opened up on her lockdown weight gain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I have found this latest lockdown harder than ever and I’m sure I’m not alone.

“Home schooling is tough and as much as I love spending time with my kids, I really miss my job. I feel like my identity is dissolving, and I’ve been emotional eating and drinking.”

I have found this latest lockdown harder than ever and I’m sure I’m not alone

In addition, Jasmine shared: “If you’d asked me a year ago whether I’d ever stop exercising or would I binge eat a whole tub of vegan ice cream I’d have thought you were crackers.

“I was so committed to the healthy new me, and had been for about 18 months. There was no desire to eat junk or overeat or drink alcohol every day. I loved my exercise classes at @davidlloydpurley so much!”

The presenter is missing A Place In The Sun (Credit: YouTube)

Jasmine Harman admits her life has ‘changed’

The TV star went on to explain how her life has “completely changed” since the pandemic.

Jasmine added: “It’s easy to slip into a downward spiral of depressive thoughts & lethargy when the world seems to be falling apart. Mindset is everything.”

However, she concluded the post on a positive note.

And her honestly didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Jasmine was praised for the honest post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Authentic, honest and absolutely spot on. Thank you, Jasmine.”

A second added: “This is very honest of you Jasmine. You’re definitely not alone. You still look fantastic.”

Another shared: “Great post – not many people would be so honest, it’s inspirational and refreshing.”

In addition, a fourth commented: “I hear you! Thank you for this.”

Jasmine’s weight journey

Meanwhile, last year, Jasmine took to social media to reveal she had lost 20lbs.

The travel presenter explained her weight loss was due to exercising and adopting a healthier diet.

She said: “I’ve lost over 20lbs since I began exercising again 5 months ago.

“I’m eating more whole #vegan foods and less junk, smaller portions, less alcohol, fewer snacks like crisps and biscuits, and definitely a lot less bread.”

