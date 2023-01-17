Around 60 nurses at the 24 Hours in A&E hospital have reportedly quit over “work stress and low pay.”

24 Hours in A&E has showcased the patients and healthcare workers of St George’s Hospital in London since 2011.

But it is now reported that dozens of nurses have quit the hospital over the last year over work stress and low pay.

Labour MP for Putney, Fleur Anderson, has declared the A&E department to be in a “critical” condition in the Commons.

Lou is one of the nurses featured on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

60 nurses from 24 Hours in A&E hospital have reportedly quit

The situation in St George’s Hospital in London, where 24 Hours in A&E is filmed, has reportedly reached a “critical” level.

MP Fleur Anderson claimed around 60 nurses have resigned from the hospital’s A&E department.

Meanwhile, nurses have planned major strikes across England and Wales this February.

And it’s clear that the situation in the location for 24 Hours in A&E is no different.

Anderson said that healthcare workers have been forced to treat patients “in corridors”.

Viewers have praised Channel 4‘s series over the years for the stories it tells of patients and healthcare workers alike.

Anderson then claimed that the nurses and doctors who are treating patients in corridors “are broken-hearted that they have to do so”.

Read more: 24 Hours in A&E fans are left ‘sobbing’ over Mick’s life-threatening sepsis battle

Iona features in the new series of the Channel 4 show (Credit: Channel 4)

Nurses to strike across England and Wales this February

According to the Nursing Times, St George’s University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the figure.

They said it related to nurses who quit between January 2022 and January 2023.

24 Hours in A&E series 30 has already shown nurses and doctors treating a horrific ankle injury and a heartbreaking sepsis diagnosis.

Nurses at 55 NHS trusts are already planning a walkout this week. Action from the Royal College of Nurses will cover 73 trusts as they also strike in February.

Ambulance on BBC has also shown viewers the dire situations that have led paramedics to strike.

24 Hours in A&E will likely also highlight the pressure nurses are under on the show tonight.

24 Hours in A&E continues on Tuesday, January 17 at 9pm on Channel 4. Episodes are also available on All4 after airing.

So, are you watching tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.