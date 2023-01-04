24 Hours in A&E fans were excited for the return of the Channel 4 series last night but many had to switch off over a “horrific” ankle injury that was seen on screen.

And fair warning – it’s not for you if you’re squeamish.

A 45-year-old woman named Kirsty injured her ankle after a fun run, but her injury was anything but fun!

Kirsty suffered a “query open tib fib” but viewers described it as “the worst injury” ever seen after her ankle was seen hanging off.

Ouch!

And here’s your WARNING for the graphic image of the ankle injury ahead…

Here’s everything you need to know about last night’s episode of 24 Hours in A&E…

Kirsty’s ankle injury caused a big stir with 24 Hours in A&E fans last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers switch off 24 Hours in A&E over this shocking injury

24 Hours and A&E’s new series opened the episode with what viewers are calling “the worst injury” they’ve ever seen on the show.

And we have to agree! Ouch!

Kirsty, a 45 year old woman came into the A&E after falling in a fun run and fracturing her ankle, which was practically hanging off at the bone.

And it’s all viewers can talk about after the episode!

One viewer took to Twitter to complain: “I wish Channel 4 blurred that poor lady’s foot! Had to switch over can’t watch it.”

Other viewers complained about the lack of warning for the on-screen injury: “#24hoursina&e should come with a warning tonight.

“I’ve had to have a laydown.”



Another viewer called it: “That is the most horrendous thing I’ve ever seen with my eyes in my life.”

And others agreed! “I’ve watched probably every episode of 24 Hours in A&E and tonight’s was the first one I’ve ever had to turn off… oh my god,” shared another viewer.

Another stated: “24 hours in a&e… no thank you. Straight on straight off that fuckers foot was hanging off.”

Fans were ultimately full of appreciation for the NHS staff who looked after the horrific injury.

This fan took to social media to say: “Just goes to show what gems we have working in our emergency services.”

Another fan tweeted: “It’s such a hard job- and they’re not heroes. They’re humans doing heroic things.”

And after seeing that injury, I think we can all agree!

Not everyone was so squeamish over the injury, one viewer tweeted: “People squirming about that broken ankle on #24Hours.

“There’s far worse than that…”

If there’s worse than that, we don’t want to see it!

Where is Kirsty now?

Emergency department staff stabilised Kirsty’s ankle injury in A&E before she was taken for emergency surgery.

Kirsty’s partner, Ian, came to visit her in A&E and she was more upset that she lost her shoe at that point!

A message at the end of the show read: “Kirsty had surgery to stabilise her ankle later that day.”

Another image showed Kirsty on her feet once again, stating “She is continuing to recover at home”.

We hope Kirsty is on the mend after that injury!

24 Hours in A&E series 30 continues on Tuesday January 10 2023 at 9pm on Channel 4. Episodes are also available on All 4.

