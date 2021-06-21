24 Hours in A&E: Who is Sir Robert Malpas and why was he pushed on to train tracks?

24 Hours in A&E continues this week and features one of the most shocking crimes of recent years – but why was Robert Malpas pushed on to train tracks?

Who did it to him, and why?

The now elderly man is bought into St George’s Hospital in London during Monday night’s 24 Hours in A&E (June 21 2021).

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Sir Robert Malpas?

Sir Robert Malpas, CBE, is a British engineer and businessman.

He became a managing director of BP, and Chairman of PowerGen and the Cookson Group.

He famously became co-Chairman of Eurotunnel.

Why and when was Sir Robert Malpas pushed onto train tracks?

In April 2018, a random stranger pushed Sir Robert Malpas on to the train tracks at Marble Arch station.

Paul Crossley deliberately shoved him, causing him to suffer serious injuries.

Before pushing then 91-year-old Sir Robert Malpas, Paul Crossley had earlier tried to push Tobias French at Tottenham Court Road.

Riyad El Hussani jumped on to the train tracks and rescued Sir Robert.

He jumped down from the platform and pulled him away from danger.

Former industrialist Sir Robert, who was knighted in 1998, spent more than a week in hospital with a fractured pelvis.

He also suffered a cut to the head that needed 12 stitches, while Mr El Hussani sustained a burn to his hand from an electrified rail.

In a statement read to jurors during the trial, Sir Robert said he had been to a pensioners’ lunch in central London before using his freedom pass for his planned journey to Oxford Circus on the Central line.

CCTV footage shows him walking along the platform, wearing a brown Burberry raincoat, suit and tie, and carrying an umbrella.

Paul Crossley approached him from behind, dressed in a hoodie pulled over his cap.

In horrifying scenes, Paul then pushed Sir Robert on to the train tracks.

Robert Malpas train tracks: Where is attacker Paul Crossley now?

A judge found Paul Crossley, now aged 49, guilty of two counts of attempted murder at the Old Bailey.

He will serve a minimum of 12 years.

A judge described him as a “grave and enduring risk to the public”.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC told the Old Bailey that Crossley had carried out two attacks in “terrifying circumstances”.

The court heard that Paul Crossley, who has paranoid schizophrenia, had not taken his medication on the day of the attacks.

He had used £600 worth of crack cocaine the day before.

Judge Hilliard said CCTV footage of the attack had been “terrifying to watch”.

The attacker picked out Sir Robert due to his age.

He “consciously and deliberately sought out a more vulnerable victim”, according to the judge.

He added: “The moment you saw Sir Robert you went for him.”

24 Hours in A&E on Channel 4

More from the award-winning series that follows real life medical emergencies and the stories behind them at St George’s Hospital in London.

Tonight (Monday June 21 2021), 93-year-old engineer and former Eurotunnel chairman Sir Robert Malpas is bought in as a patient.

He is suffering from a low heart rate, dizziness and confusion.

Doctors are concerned that he may need a pacemaker fitted.

Meanwhile, his wife Lady Malpas tells of his extraordinary life and near-death experience.

In 2019, Sir Robert was pushed in front of a London Underground train by a drug addict and saved by a heroic commuter.

24 Hours in A&E continues on Monday June 21 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4.

