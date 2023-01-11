24 hours in A&E fans have once again been left “sobbing” over Tuesday night’s episode (January 11) which saw a man named Mick fall very ill after a sepsis diagnosis.

Viewers have praised the popular Channel 4 series for raising awareness about the condition, which causes an extreme immune reaction to infection.

Here’s why viewers were left “in tears” after the latest episode…

Mick’s sepsis story made fans emotional (Credit: Channel 4)

24 hours in A&E fans are left ‘sobbing’ over sepsis story

Last night’s episode opened with a 74-year-old man named Mick getting rushed to A&E with suspected sepsis.

He was joined by his wife, Dot, and the relationship between the pair proved emotional for viewers.

Viewers weren’t sure if Mick would survive the ordeal, but by the end of the episode, Mick had recovered from his sepsis diagnosis.

An update at the end of the episode read: “Mick spent 10 days on a ward.

“The source of the sepsis was traced to his chest.”

Clips then showed Mick’s wife Dot taking care of him at home. She said: “They’re always saying it to me. They’re always saying he’s got two days to live and then he’s there seven months later.”

She added: “I’m his wife and I’m there to look after him and that’s the end of the story.”

Fans react

Viewers thought Mick and Dot’s story and the way that she looked after him was beautiful.

One viewer wrote: “24 Hours in A&E perfectly demonstrating the power of love with Mick recovering from the edge of death with the care of his devoted wife. Beautiful.”

Another viewer then added: “Who do I put myself through watching 24 hours in A&E when it makes me ball my eyes out every single time?”

A third fan said: “This show throws every emotion at you #24hoursinAandE.”

24 Hours in A&E viewers praised the show for raising awareness of sepsis (Credit: ITV)

The channel 4 series is praised for raising awareness of sepsis

According to the NHS, Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction that happens when your body overreacts to infection.

As a result, many viewers have praised 24 Hours in A&E for bringing awareness to the signs and symptoms of sepsis.

One viewer shared this story with the signs of sepsis to look out for: “24 hours in A&E covering sepsis. Since I had sepsis in 2018 I regularly remind friends, family and colleagues of how to spot it.”

24 hours in A&E covering sepsis. Since I had sepsis in 2018 I regularly remind friends, family and colleagues of how to spot it. @UKSepsisTrust has resources but here are the key bits for adults and children. Please take a quick read – it could save your life, like it did mine pic.twitter.com/PrROW1DxQw — Katie Watts (@katiecampaigns) January 10, 2023

24 Hours in A&E continues on Tuesday, January 17 with episode 3 at 9pm on Channel 4. Episodes are available on All 4 after airing.

