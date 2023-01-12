Fans of Ambulance on BBC One have had their say on the paramedics strike row as they issue an important plea to the government.

Another episode of the popular BBC documentary series aired last night (January 11) as paramedics and ambulance drivers strike across England and Wales this week.

The paramedics dealt with several tough cases in the most recent episode, which included the tragic deaths of two women.

Here’s what viewers are saying after watching Ambulance on BBC…

Crewmates Caylie and Vanessa treated a 27-year-old patient before she sadly passed away (Credit: BBC)

Ambulance aired a tough episode among strikes this week

Last night, Ambulance viewers watched the paramedics, ambulance drivers and 999 operators as they dealt with thousands of calls including a tough night on St Patrick’s Day, filled with alcohol-fueled incidents.

They also dealt with several mental health emergencies, including a suicidal man who called in a false bomb threat and a 14-year-old girl who had attempted suicide.

Viewers were also heartbroken to watch 19-year-old patient named Daniel, who suffered a massive seizure caused by his epilepsy.

But viewers were extremely affected by the two deaths featured in the programme which saw Kelly, 27, and Doreen, 64, both die from cardiac arrests.

Becca and Chris also dealt with tough cases across the episode (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Ambulance: Viewers fume as man pretends to hang himself in Halloween joke gone wrong

Ambulance viewers issue plea to Government

Last night’s episode has led a lot of viewers to support and respect the strikers this week.

One viewer issued a plea to the government: “Yet again watching #Ambulance and please never tell me these guys don’t deserve a fair pay rise.

“We have the best NHS in the world it’s a shame this government is letting you guys down.”

Another viewer agreed, writing: “Quite a few politicians should watch #Ambulance and see why these people deserve everything they’re asking for. #EnoughlsEnough.”

A third added their support for the strikes: “Complete solidarity with the paramedics striking.

“The absolute best of humanity, every single one of you.”

We have the best NHS in the world it’s a shame this government is letting you guys down.

Many viewers of the BBC programme agreed that the Ambulance workers deserve a pay rise.

One viewer said: “Pay them whatever they want.”

A second viewer added: “Paramedics amaze me just how much they have to do and so little time.

“They are worth every penny and more!!!”

Ambulance concludes on January 18 with episode 6 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlater after airing.

Do you agree with these Ambulance viewers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.