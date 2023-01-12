Ambulance aired on BBC One last night (January 11), leaving viewers heartbroken after two patients sadly died.

As paramedics strike across England and Wales this week, viewers admitted last night’s episode was a “tough watch”.

The episode featured the stories of two women – Doreen and Kelly. They both sadly passed away after appearing on the programme.

Here’s why Ambulance was a “tougher watch than usual” for viewers…

Kelly, 27, sadly passed away in the Ambulance episode (Credit: BBC)

Ambulance on BBC One: Patient who was branded a ‘time waster’ dies

Crewmates Vanessa and Caylie were sent to a call from a distressed 27-year-old woman named Kelly who was a “regular caller”.

She said she was struggling to breathe, and when the paramedics found her she told them she was “choking to death on her phlegm” and she was also suffering from a head injury.

Kelly said she lived in supporting living and had been drinking the night before.

When Vanessa and Caylie treated her, they found her chest was clear but took her to the hospital for her chest pain.

When they got to the hospital, they found that Kelly had left the hospital with a head injury earlier and seemed very confused.

An update revealed that Kelly was in cardiac arrest when they picked her up.

At the end of the episode of the BBC show, an update revealed Kelly sadly died aged just 27.

Paramedic Caylie said: “I know she was a regular caller. But in this case, it’s tragic.”

Doreen was the second patient who sadly passed away (Credit: BBC)

Doreen was the second patient to die in the episode

The episode also introduced viewers to a 64-year-old woman named Doreen, as crewmates Chris and Becca visited her for extreme back pain and nausea.

While Doreen was initially unsure about going to hospital, paramedic Chris convinced her to go as heart attacks in women can present with back pain.

Doreen was taken to hospital by Chris and Becca, but an update at the end of the episode revealed that she also passed away.

It read “Doreen was treated in hospital for breathing difficulties and a heart condition.

“She died six days later, with husband Dave by her side.”

Read more: 24 Hours in A&E viewers ‘switch off’ over ‘most horrendous injury’ ever seen

Ambulance on BBC One: Viewers heartbroken over Kelly and Doreen’s stories

It was a tough watch for viewers after it was revealed that both Kelly and Doreen passed away.

One viewer said: “In pieces tonight. That was a tougher watch than normal.”

Another viewer hoped the episode helped people who accused Kelly and Doreen of wasting time to learn something.

They tweeted: “Hope those who labelled Kelly and Doreen as timewasters reflect on that update at the end.”

Another viewer agreed, saying: “Poor Kelly. Hope those who we’re saying she’s wasting time tonight, take a long hard look in the mirror.”

A third viewer added: “We need to remember that some people are frightened when they feel ill.

“They are terrified to find out what the problem is. We all react to stress differently. RIP Kelly and Doreen.”

It was clear the episode was a tough watch for many viewers.

One viewer took to social media to say: “Hate it when #Ambulance ends with one of the patients dying. Gets me every time.

“It takes a special kind of person to be a paramedic or call handler, I know I couldn’t do it!”

Ambulance concludes on January 18 with episode 6 at 9pm on BBC1. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

What did you think of the episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.