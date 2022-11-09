Libby Squire: Where is her family now? What happened to her boyfriend?

In January 2019, Libby Squire was raped and murdered by Pawel Relowicz, leaving her family and boyfriend heartbroken.

Libby’s family and relatives struggled to come to terms with her death.

Tragically, they are still in the dark about how exactly the Hull student died.

In the new Sky Crime documentary Libby Are You Home Yet?, Libby’s family open up about the 21-year-old’s death.

So who are Libby’s family and boyfriend, and where are they now?

Lisa Squire met with Boris Johnson (Credit: Sky Crime)

Libby Squire family: Who is Libby’s mum?

Following the death of her daughter, Lisa Squire has been actively campaigning to change the law to extend the sentence for sex offenders.

She even met with the Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson, to discuss toughening up the laws on low-level sex crimes.

She told BBC Three Counties Radio: “I don’t want things to be dangerous for future generations.

“I’m absolutely convinced that if a high-profile person or a member of the cabinet saw their child raped and murdered, the law would change overnight.”

Lisa also opened up to Hull Daily Mail about her life after Libby died.

She explained that she still keeps Libby’s room as it was when she died.

Lisa said: “It’s the place I feel closest to her.

“I meditate twice a week in her room and that’s where I feel her the most. I talk to Libby all the time.”

What is Lisa Squire doing now?

Now, the mum of the murdered student plans to meet with her daughter’s killer, Pawel Relowicz, face to face.

The brave mum is drawing up a list of questions to ask the sex offender, who was sentenced to prison in February last year.

She told the Mirror: “He still shows no remorse.

“He’s said he doesn’t want to talk about what happened that night and he’s still saying he didn’t kill her.

“I don’t hate him, I have no feelings towards him at all.

“I just want to know what happened to my daughter and he’s the only person who can tell me.”

Russell Squire walked out of court during Pawel’s trial (Credit: ITV)

Libby Squire family: Who is Libby’s dad?

Libby Squire‘s dad, Russell Squire, is a 56-year-old engineer.

He’s dad to his remaining three children with wife Lisa.

Russell has kept out of the spotlight since his daughter’s death.

In fact, he even walked out of court during Pawel’s trial.

He couldn’t stand any more, after listening to evidence about his daughter’s heartbreaking final moments.

The court presented CCTV footage showing the 21-year-old getting into a car with Pawel Relowicz.

The clip also showed Pawel driving to Oak Road playing fields, an area he had already visited that night.

Libby’s dad felt overwhelmed by the information and walked out of the court.

Where is Libby Squire’s dad now?

Lisa also told the Hull Daily Mail that Russell still struggles to talk about Libby’s death.

However, Lisa won’t let Libby’s murderer ruin her family’s quality of life even more.

She said: “If I’m angry it gives him power and he’s nothing, he’s inconsequential.

“I won’t let him continue to impact my family’s quality of life.

“Even though Libby has gone, we will always be a family of six.”

Libby’s sister Beth Squire was spiked during a night out (Credit: Sky Crime)

Libby Squire family: What happened to sister Beth?

Libby Squire’s 20-year-old sister Beth is currently studying at a UK university.

Beth “idolised” her older sister, and she was heartbroken when Libby disappeared.

In a statement read out in court, Beth said: “Having to grow up around something so traumatic is not something a child should do.

“When I was little, I idolised Libby and she provided me with unique advice. I now face a scary and unknown world without her support as the eldest sibling.”

Things took another sinister turn for Beth when she got spiked on a night out.

Mum Lisa told the BBC last year that she had received an alarming phone call from Beth in the early hours of the morning.

She explained: “She was different, she didn’t know where she was.”

The next day, Beth found a large bruise and puncture mark on her arm.

Lisa added: “She sent me a photo later that day and she had a large bruise on her arm with what looked like a puncture mark in the centre.

“I took that photo to work and showed some of my medical friends and they agreed, so I think there’s every chance she was spiked that night.”

Libby’s boyfriend Connor James-Pye says she was in a good place before she died (Credit: Sky Crime)

Who was Libby Squire’s boyfriend?

Libby Squire’s boyfriend was Connor James-Pye.

The pair met when they were teens in High Wycombe.

Connor and Libby were together for three and a half years.

They planned to spend the rest of their lives together.

Libby’s boyfriend has decided to keep away from the public eye, and he chose not to appear in the documentary Libby Are You Home Yet?

However, he did share a statement with the police, at the time.

He said that he and Libby used to be very close even when they were apart.

He said that there were “not many moments of the day that they weren’t in contact with each other”.

Connor also shared that Libby was “the happiest she had ever been” before she disappeared on January 31 2019.

The final episode of Libby Are You Home Yet? airs on Thursday November 10 2022 on Sky Crime.

