Libby Squire’s mum Lisa wants to meet her killer Pawel Relowicz

The mum of murder victim Libby Squire bravely makes an appearance in new crime documentary, Libby Are You Home Yet?, which examines the awful case.

Lisa has been tormented with many questions about her daughter’s brutal death, ever since her body was found in the Humber Estuary in March, 2019.

To this day, Libby Squire’s mum is desperate to find out what exactly happened in her daughter’s final moments.

Recently, she has insisted on a meeting with her daughter’s killer Pawel Relowicz, to find out.

The three-part Sky Crime series asks what happened to Libby Squire, but Relowicz is the only person who can provide all answers.

Libby Squire was found dead on March 21 2019 (Credit: Sky)

Libby Squire’s mum could come face to face with Pawel Relowicz

While most parents wouldn’t normally want to know the excruciating details of their child’s death, Lisa insists on knowing everything.

Lisa lives with her husband Russel Squire in High Wycombe and the pair have three other children, two at home and one in Uni.

Lisa had a very close relationship with her daughter Libby and she was left heartbroken when police discovered her body six weeks after she went missing two and a half years ago.

The mother of the murdered Hull student has been very open about her thoughts on her daughter’s death.

She previously told ITV that she felt guilty for not being able to prevent what happened.

Lisa said: “I do feel guilty for not being able to save her, I should have known that she was in danger and I didn’t. I feel like I should have known.”

Now she has demanded to meet with the killer in person and find answers to her daughter’s death.

Lisa declared that she would like to confront Pawel Relowicz to find out what happened in the final moments of her daughter’s life.

She told the Mirror: “I’d like to sit at a table opposite and have a cup of coffee with him. I really would.

“I would want to know what happened that night, I still don’t know what happened. What were Libby’s last words? How did she die? Did you hit her? I want him to have to look at me.”

Pawel Relowicz was arrested for Libby Squire’s murder in February 2019 and now he is behind bars at HMP Wakefield.

Lisa Squire haunted by events leading up to Libby’s murder

Lisa also explained that she has been replaying the events of her daughter’s death constantly in her mind.

She said: “I will be watching the clock from 11.30 when she left the club, to nine minutes past midnight when he picked her up.

“But there are seven minutes where I don’t know what happened. Before her screams were heard and he silenced her.”

Lisa said that it’s because of those seven minutes that she wants to take part in restorative justice.

Lisa explained: “I will ask to meet him because I want to know how he managed to get her in his car.

“I want to know, did she think she was going home? Was she really, really cold? Was she crying all the time?

“I want to know how he killed her. All the questions that I’ve got going through my mind constantly.”

But as much as Lisa would like to visit Relowicz in prison, a meeting with the criminal is still yet to be arranged.

Lisa Squire met with Boris Johnson about her campaign (Credit: Sky Crime)

Libby Squire’s mum met with Boris Johnson

Since her daughter was raped and murdered by Pawel Relowicz in January 2019, Lisa has been campaigning for changes to the sentences for sexual offenders.

Libby’s mother believes that people who commit non-contact sexual offences should face treatment to prevent their crimes escalating further.

In an interview with BBC Three, she said: “People think the whole non-contact sexual offence area is just a bit of voyeurism, only a bit of exposure, no-one gets hurt – but women do get hurt. They’re intimidated and it’s very unsettling.”

She also said that she hopes that her campaign will eventually help to make streets safer for future generations.

Last year, Lisa and Wycombe MP Steve Baker also arranged a private meeting with the Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson, to discuss her campaign for tougher action on sexual offenders.

Lisa told ITV: “He was going to look at the sentencing bills. I made that quite clear – that’s my aim that he [Relowicz] will never get out of prison. Libby doesn’t get a second chance, so why should he?”

Read more: Parents of missing student Libby Squire launch emotional appeal to find her

Libby Are You Home Yet? will start on Thursday 27 October on Sky Crime and Now.

Will you be watching Libby Are You Home Yet? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.