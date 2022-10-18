What happened to Libby Squire? Murder of tragic student explored in Sky Crime doc

What happened to Libby Squire is the subject of new Sky Crime documentary, Libby Are You Home Yet?

Libby’s name and smiling face hit headlines in February 2019, after the student went missing – feared abducted – following a night out.

Tragically, Libby’s body was found some six weeks later and, following a huge manhunt, her killer was caught.

This series looks at the exhaustive investigation that followed Libby’s disappearance with contributions from Libby’s family, friends and the police.

Libby Squire disappeared on 31 January 2019 (Credit: Sky)

What happened to Libby Squire?

Libby Squire was a 21-year-old student at Hull University who went missing on January 31, 2019 and now she’s the focus of the new Sky documentary Libby Are You Home Yet?

Libby was last seen taking a taxi that night and witnesses reported that she seemed uneasy on her feet and was “falling over drunk”.

At 12.30am on February 1, a woman living close to where Libby went missing also claimed that she heard “blood-curdling screams”.

But what exactly happened?

After Libby got out of the taxi, outside her house in Wellesley Avenue, she was later seen walking to a bench on Beverley Road on CCTV.

At this point, father-of-two Pawel Relowicz was lurking in the shadows ready to pounce on the vulnerable young girl.

Libby was abducted and forced into Pawel’s silver Vauxhall Astra, where he took her to a playing field and killed her.

How long was Libby Squire missing for?

Libby’s disappearance sparked the largest manhunt in Humberside police history.

Hundreds of police officers worked around the clock, carrying out large-scale searches and door-to-door enquiries to try and find answers.

At the time, Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley said: “Specially trained officers continue in supporting Libby’s family and we will do all we can to provide further support and assistance to them in any way we are able to.

“Libby captured the hearts of not just the people in Hull, but across the country. And as I have said before, the support shown has been overwhelming and my sincerest thanks to everyone who has been involved. ”

Libby was eventually discovered six weeks later on March 20 2019.

Her body was found in the Humber Estuary by a fishing boat, with a gold necklace with the letter L still around her neck.

Libby Are You Home Yet? on Sky: Who was Pawel Relowicz?

On October 24, Pawel Relowicz was charged with the rape and murder of Libby.

Pawel is a married father-of-two who worked as a butcher in Malton, North Yorkshire.

Pawel had managed to carve a life out for himself in Hull after taking the bold decision to move to a new country while still a teenager.

He grew up in Warszewice in North Poland, but he moved to the UK in 2012 when he was 18 years old.

He married his wife Jagoda in 2014 and the pair had two sons together.

Prior to Libby’s disappearance, Pawel was already convicted of nine sexual offences that were carried out between July 2017 and 20 January 2019.

Pawel would often patrol the streets around Newland Avenue and prey on young girls in their homes.

He was even caught wathcing them through their bedroom windows while exposing himself.

CCTV later showed Libby travelling in Pawel’s car to Oak Road playing fields on the night of her disappearance.

Five days later, Pawel was arrested on supsicion of abduction.

He was also caught “laughing and smirking” when he was interviewed by detectives after Libby’s body was recovered.

Eventually, Pawel confessed to the court that he was “looking for a woman to have easy sex” on the night that Libby Squire was murdered.

Pawel was jailed in February last year with a minimum term of 27 years.

The sentence was later referred to the Attorney General office but deemed not to be unduly lenient.

Libby Squire’s parents were heartbroken by the news of her death (Credit: Sky)

What have Libby Squire’s parents said about the killer?

Libby’s parents Lisa and Russ Squire, were left devastated after they found out about their daughter’s death.

The parents both attended Pawel’s four-week trial, hearing in full detail the events of their daughter’s murder.

After Pawel was sentenced to 27 years, Libby’s mother opened up about her thoughts on the trial.

She said: “As a family, toady’s verdict changes nothing for us.

“There is no closure. We don’t get our Libby back. Our lives don’t revert back to normal.

“Libby will always be with us and we are all so proud of our beautiful, caring, wonderful girl.

“And although she has been physically taken from us, the memories we have and the love we share will never be taken.”

Libby Are You Home Yet? starts on Thursday 27 October on Sky Crime and Now.

