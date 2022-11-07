Pawel Relowicz’s family refuse to accept he killed Libby Squire: ‘It’s a misunderstanding’

Pawel Relowicz looked to be your regular family man, with a wife and two children.

However, unbeknownst to his friends and family, the butcher was responsible for the horrific murder and rape of student Libby Squire.

Pawel’s family were overwhelmed by the news of his gruesome crimes, and struggled to come to terms with his arrest.

But who are Pawel Relowicz’s family, and where are they are now?

The wife of Pawel Relowicz fled the country after he was jailed (Credit: Sky)

Pawel Relowicz family: Who was Pawel’s wife?

Pawel Relowicz married his wife Jagoda Relowicz in 2014, and the pair had two children together.

The family made quite a comfortable life for themselves in Raglan Street, Hull, and appeared to be a normal family in front of their neighbours.

But Jagoda’s life was turned upside down following Pawel’s arrest in 2019, and the subsequent revelation of his long list of previous sexual crimes.

She even fled the UK after her husband was jailed the same year.

Her neighbours claimed that she sold the family home and quit her job at a meat factory.

On neighbour told The Sun: “She wants a divorce.

“She does not have any contact with her husband anymore, she went to Poland.”

They also explained that Jagoda and her children hid away after his arrest.

They added: “She became scared of everyone.”

However, before she fled the UK, she got her revenge against her husband.

The wife of Libby Squire’s murderer met with the police to help them piece together their case against Pawel.

The officers confirmed: “She’s assisted us and we’re very grateful for her help.”

Where is Pawel Relowicz’s wife now?

Now, Jagoda has started to move on with her life.

The mother-of-two left her children with her family in Poland, and moved back to the UK for work.

Since then, she has found love with someone new.

Reports say the pair moved back to Poland after she fell pregnant.

Pawel’s mother had to take medication after learning of his arrest (Credit: Sky)

Pawel Relowicz’s family: Who was Pawel’s sister?

Pawel Relwoicz also has a sister called Paulina Szymanska.

He lived with her in Poland until he decided to move to the UK when he was 18 years old.

Although not much is known about his sister, she did defend her brother after his arrest in 2019.

In the documentary, Libby Are You Home Yet?, we learn that Pawel committed a series of other sexual crimes before he murdered Libby.

However, Paulina refused to believe he was capable of such acts, and insisted he was a “good” person.

Paulina told The Telegraph: “We were raised to be good people.

“He was driving, and he noticed a girl crying.

“She asked him to take her home, so he put her address into his sat nav and wanted to do just that.

“I really hope police will find this poor girl and that it’s a big misunderstanding.”

Pawel Relowicz family: Who was Pawel’s mother?

Pawel’s 52-year-old mother, Marzena Relowicz, was understandably devastated to hear the news that her son was arrested for the murder and rape of Libby Squire.

The mother of the murderer brought her son up in a small and religious community in northern Poland, until he moved to England when he was 18.

She revealed to The Sun how he loved to “bake cakes and was a religious boy”.

Marzena added: “I have spoken to [his wife] nearly every day throughout their entire five-year relationship and she always tells me they are great together. She never raised concerns with me about him.”

But, although Pawel looked like the typical family man, he was actually hiding a dark and twisted secret.

When Marzena learned the truth about Pawel’s horrific crimes, she felt very overwhelmed.

She told MailOnline: “I don’t know what to say, I am just speechless.

“Why are they keeping him in jail?

“There is something wrong here. I just do not understand this, and it is all too much to take in.”

Marzena even confessed that she had to take medication because she was so stressed by the arrest of her son.

She also added: “I know in my heart that Pawel did not do anything to this girl.

“He is a good boy who respects women and would not do anything to harm anyone.”

Libby Squire was one of Pawel Relwoicz’s victims (Credit: Sky)

Mother of Pawel Relowicz insists son is ‘sensitive’

Speaking to The Telegraph before Relowicz was found guilty, Mrs Rełowicz said her son was known to his family and neighbours as a calm and peaceful boy.

She insisted he would never cause trouble or get into fights with other boys.

She said: “I’ve been shocked all that time.

“Sometimes I can’t believe this is all happening.

“He’s a sensitive person, I don’t believe he could harm this girl.

“He keeps on telling me that he didn’t kill her.

“The accusations of rape and murder were a shock not only to our family, but also for our friends and neighbours.”

Where is Pawel Relowicz’s mother now?

Now, Marzena – who still lives in Poland – continues to struggle to come to terms with what her son has done.

She told Hull Live last year that her son still continues to call her “quite often” and that she still loves him.

She said: “Despite all of that, he’s my child and I love him. It’s all very sad.”

